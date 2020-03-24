Report: Tepper, Panthers to release Cam Newton today

article

It's the end of an era.

Cam Newton, the Panthers franchise quarterback for the last nine seasons, is expected to be released today by the organization, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Newton was under a five-year, $125 million contract including $60 million guaranteed. He was due approximately $20 million next season but there were reports the Panthers could save about $19 million in cap space by cutting him.

The Panthers recently signed Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal.

Related: Cam Newton is a fan of Nick Kosir's #Dripchronicles

Newton has been plagued by injuries recently including one that ended with a shoulder surgery on his throwing arm and a lisfranc foot injury.

Advertisement

"Do not try and play me," Newton tweeted last week after the Panthers announced Newton was free to talk to other teams during free agency.

He led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 earning regular season NFL MVP honors.

The Panthers selected Newton No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.