Report: Washington Redskins make Ron Rivera their new head coach in 5-year deal

It looks like former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is moving on quickly - reportedly signing a five year deal with the Washington Redskins as their new head coach starting in 2020.

Ian Rapoport, a National Insider for the NFL Network tweeted on Tuesday, "The Redskins are making Ron Rivera their new coach and giving him a 5-year deal, sources say. A big commitment."

Agent Frank Bauer confirmed the former Panthers coach visited the Redskins on Monday. Rivera coached the Carolina Panthers the past nine seasons and took them to a Super Bowl before being fired earlier this month.

The Panthers are scheduled to play the Redskins next season.