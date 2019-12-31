Expand / Collapse search

Report: Washington Redskins make Ron Rivera their new head coach in 5-year deal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers waves to his family after their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It looks like former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is moving on quickly - reportedly signing a five year deal with the Washington Redskins as their new head coach starting in 2020. 

Ian Rapoport, a National Insider for the NFL Network tweeted on Tuesday, "The Redskins are making Ron Rivera their new coach and giving him a 5-year deal, sources say. A big commitment." 

Agent Frank Bauer confirmed the former Panthers coach visited the Redskins on Monday. Rivera coached the Carolina Panthers the past nine seasons and took them to a Super Bowl before being fired earlier this month.

The Panthers are scheduled to play the Redskins next season.