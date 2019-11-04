Rivera: Allen to start against Packers Sunday (4 pm, WJZY)

article

Kyle Allen has been named the starter for next Sunday's Panthers game at Green Bay (4 p.m., WJZY), Ron Rivera announced during Monday's press conference.

This will be Cam Newton's seventh straight week sidelined with a lingering Lisfranc foot injury.

Allen improved to 5-1 as the Panthers starting QB with a 30-20 victory over the Titans. The Packers lost on Sunday to the LA Rams, 26-11.

Newton's delayed return comes after he visited a foot specialist on Friday in Wisconsin to get a second opinion on whether or not he'd need surgery. Newton is also coming off off-season shoulder surgery on his throwing arm.

The Panthers franchise player has one year remaining on his contract.