Sources: Cam Newton to undergo foot surgery

Cam Newton will undergo another surgical procedure, this time on his lingering foot injury, diagnosed as lisfranc, according to ESPN.

The Panthers franchise quarterback was injured during the pre-season and stated in a YouTube video post earlier this year that he never should have returned to the field this season and possibly ended up making it worse.

The average time for being back up and running from lisfranc surgery is approximately five to six months, according to NFL.com.

The news comes one day after the organization fired head coach Ron Rivera.

With Newton out, Kyle Allen has been inserted as the team's quarterback. The Panthers have four games remaining this season including Sunday's game against the Falcons (1 pm, WJZY).

Newton has one year worth about $20 million remaining on his contract.