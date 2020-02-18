Today marks 19 years since tragic death of Dale Earnhardt

article

Tuesday marks 19 years since the devastating death of legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, who died in a last-lap crash in the Daytona 500.

Earnhardt Sr. won seven NASCAR Cup titles in his career, tied for the most all-time with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.

Following Earnhardt's death, NASCAR made several safety improvements. No Cup driver has died during competition since Earnhardt Sr.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was seriously injured Monday night, Feb. 17 in a crash during the Daytona 500, but thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening, according to doctors.

Roush Fenway Racing issued the following statement on Monday:

