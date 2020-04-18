W CLT High student-athletes, AD adjust on the fly

It was not the start former West Charlotte head football coach Joshua Harris had in mind when he took over as athletic director in March.

"I accepted the job and like the next day we were out of school and haven’t been back since,” said Joshua Harris, West Charlotte High School's Athletic Director.

Harris quickly adapted knowing that even though sports are on hold due to the coronavirus, his student-athletes need him now more than ever.

“It’s just been telling the students to remain optimistic, I know at West Charlotte we definitely preach taking the positive out of everything. No matter how the situation looks there’s always a positive. Prime example, I talked to one athlete and asked what are you learning in this downtime, and he said I’m getting to spend a whole lot of time with my grandma and he said I know this time is valuable.”

But many spring sport athletes have already lost valuable recruiting time and Harris says with no games, they've just had to adjust how they work out for schools.

“Seniors are still doing home workouts in the garage, in the yard. A lot of guys that didn’t have twitter accounts, they have them now, they’ve been contacting coaches, they’ve still been taking virtual tours of colleges, so we haven’t missed a beat, just kind of adjusting to the new ways and new ideas.”

Speaking of adjusting, Harris has actually found the best way to keep in contact with some of his athletes is online video games on PlayStation 4 like Madden and NBA 2K.

“We were on playing 2K the other night, everybody was in the chat. Everybody was in the neighborhood, in the park talking, and even though we were playing a game we’ve been able to communicate that way because everybody can chime in. We’ve actually been able to have some meetings while playing Madden or 2K.

Harris say they are operating as if summer camps and fall sports will start on time with contingency plans in place to adjust if they get canceled or shortened.