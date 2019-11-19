WWE’s Triple H leaves the ring for the office

Triple H is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He won just about every championship in wrestling you can imagine, but now he’s traded his belt for an executive role shaping the next generation of WWE superstars.

Triple H is the executive vice president of WWE as well as the founder and senior producer of NXT, a program that features the next generation of WWE superstars.

“80 percent of the roster of raw and smackdown came out of this building right here at of the performance center," Triple H told FOX 46.

These aspiring WWE superstars train daily at the performance center in Orlando and compete Wednesday night’s on USA and the support is great.



“When I think about our roster, our fans, the relationship we have with them, the energy we have in this building, the energy we have when we do our events, it’s unbelievable and it’s so cool, and something I’ll look back on and say this was the most fun time in my career,” said WWE NXT wrestler Adam Cole.

NXT puts guys like Cole on the fast track to the main stage.

“The talent you are seeing right here in the performance center will be making their debut in either raw, smackdown or nxt, and you are really seeing when you are here, watching them train, seeing that next generation of performer. They’ll headline Wrestlemania just like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are now," said Triple H.

Triple H says he loves being an executive and helping to shape the future, but don’t think for a minute he’s done wrestling.

He hopped in the ring at Wrestlemania 2019 and defeated Batista showing that at age 50, he’s still one of the best in the game.