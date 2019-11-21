WWII veteran 'Harmonica Pete' performs national anthem before Panthers-Falcons game Sunday

article

A World War II veteran performed the national anthem using only a harmonica this past Sunday before the Carolina Panthers played the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Pete DuPre, also known as “Harmonica Pete,” stood on the field and played the “Star-Spangled Banner” to the packed stadium.

Sunday’s game was not the first time DuPre has performed with his harmonica in front of a sports-crazed crowed.

PANTHERS (5-5) MAULED BY FALONCS, 29-3

DuPre played before a Minnesota Vikings-Oakland Raiders game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this September and a U.S. women’s soccer match and in May.

DuPre, who served in the Army medical corps in England, appeared on “Fox & Friends” soon after his rendition in May. DuPre and his team provided full-time care to wounded servicemen.

“We were on the other side of the Channel,” DuPre said at the time. “Those patients were brought to us and our job was to start to put them back together again. Just that simple.”

His performance before the Carolina Panthers game received a big round of applause.

Panthers lost to the Falcons Sunday, 29-3.

FOX News contributed to this article.