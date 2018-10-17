Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles
Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the presidential race as a campaign that once looked poised to ride strong #MeToo credentials to formidability was instead plagued by low polling and major fundraising struggles.
Sens. introduce bill requiring feds' American flags to be American made
Legislation introduced in the Senate would require the federal government to purchase American flags that are made in America.
Faith Matters
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Dr. Michael Brown, the President of AskDrBrown Ministries, about the war on gender and if we are erasing human sexuality.
Author Adrian Miller
Author Adrian Miller talks about his book, "The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans who Have Fed Our Families, from the Washington to the Obamas."
Hamilton is Here in Charlotte
Tyler McKenzie and Tre Smith III, members of the Hamilton ensemble, drops by Good Day Charlotte to get us hype for their performance.
SC Legislators react to Trump's tweet
SC legislators react to Donald Trump's tweet criticizing the hosts of Morning Joe
Talking to Kids About The Election
Parenting expert Kelly Davis joins Good Day's Page Crawford to offer some tips on talking to our young ones about the election results.
Charlotte Mayor on Election 2016
Good Day's Page Crawford is joined by Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts to discuss the election results.
Political Scientist on 2016 Election
Good Day's Barbara Lash talks to Professor Eric Heberlig at UNC Charlotte about the election results.
Super Tuesday: Recapping big wins and surprises
Dr. Susan Roberts breaks down the biggest surprises of Super Tuesday, and how they could shape the race for President.