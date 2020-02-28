In NC, Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest win primaries
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina won his party’s primary Tuesday and will face Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the November general election, seeking a second term. It’s a race that Forest has long been preparing for.
Former VP Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in North Carolina
Joe Biden has won North Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.
Primary election guide for NC voters; what you need to know for Super Tuesday
Unaffiliated voters, who make up one-third of the state’s electorate, are the primary wild cards, since they can participate in the Democratic or Republican primaries.
NC election officials prepare for Super Tuesday
With the Super Tuesday vote less than 24 hours away, here in Mecklenburg County, the results will roll into the Board of Elections.
Trump takes aim at candidates ahead of Super Tuesday
We're just hours away from a huge day that could set the path to the White House.
GOP group accused of meddling in NC Democratic Senate primary; strategy isn’t new
A Republican group linked to Sen. Mitch McConnell, with a stated goal to “protect and expand the Republican Senate majority,” admitted to meddling in North Carolina’s Democratic primary for US Senate.
President Trump visits Charlotte, draws support from small Carolina towns
Although President Trump wasn't scheduled to speak at Bojangles' Coliseum until the early evening hours Monday, many people started lining up outside Sunday night.
Early in-person voting in NC exceeds primary 4 years ago
Early in-person voting for North Carolina’s Super Tuesday primary surpassed figures from the state’s primary four years ago, according to State Board of Elections data.
Expect major road closures ahead of President Trump's visit in Charlotte
Roadways between and around the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Bojangles Arena and Independence Boulevard between I-277 and Albemarle Road will be shut down and completely inaccessible.
President Trump plans to hold rally in Charlotte ahead of Super Tuesday
Thousands were expected on Monday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte to hear Trump, who is on the GOP primary ballot in North Carolina and other Super Tuesday states.
3 open House seats draw slew of candidates in NC
North Carolina is teeming with candidates for Congress in Tuesday’s primaries, as three of the state’s 13 U.S. House incumbents are not seeking reelection.
Early voting in NC ends tomorrow
Early voting Saturday in North Carolina, so if you haven't cast your ballot yet, now's the time.
Cooper, Forest need primary wins before governor's showdown
North Carolina’s Democratic governor will have to defend his seat against the highest ranking Republican official elected statewide in this fall’s general election if each wins his respective party primary next week.
Extraordinary North Carolina court review on voter ID sought
Voter ID already had been blocked for the March 3 primary because a federal judge hearing a similar lawsuit issued a preliminary injunction halting the requirement.
U.S. election security chief visiting North Carolina city
North Carolina voters on Tuesday will choose party nominees for scores of statewide, federal and legislative positions.
Dept. of Homeland Security visits Charlotte to test voting machines
Ahead of the election, a lot is being done make sure your vote is safe, especially in Mecklenburg County.