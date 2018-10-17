Faith Matters
video

Faith Matters

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Dr. Michael Brown, the President of AskDrBrown Ministries, about the war on gender and if we are erasing human sexuality.

Author Adrian Miller
video

Author Adrian Miller

Author Adrian Miller talks about his book, "The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans who Have Fed Our Families, from the Washington to the Obamas."

Hamilton is Here in Charlotte
video

Hamilton is Here in Charlotte

Tyler McKenzie and Tre Smith III, members of the Hamilton ensemble, drops by Good Day Charlotte to get us hype for their performance.