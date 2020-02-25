Clyburn’s kingmaker moment changes landscape of 2020 race
At a funeral service last month, Jannie Jones locked eyes with Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn across the church sanctuary and crooked a finger, beckoning him to come over to the pew where she sat. She had a question, but she didn’t want to ask it out loud.
Biden wins SC primary, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won South Carolina's Democratic primary.
Biden looks for first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary
The Democrats’ 2020 nominating fight turned to South Carolina on Saturday for the first-in-the-South primary, with Joe Biden confident that his popularity with black voters will seal him a victory and help blunt some of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum.
The Latest: Clyburn, Biden backer, wants campaign overhauled
The Latest on the Democratic presidential primary contest (all times local):
Biden hopes South Carolina win means Super Tuesday boost
Joe Biden is confident he is poised for victory in Saturday’s first-in-the-South primary, just weeks after his third presidential campaign left New Hampshire badly wounded and close to broke.
What you need to know before heading to the polls on Primary Day in South Carolina
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.
No-show mayors prompt Buttigieg to drop SC event
As Buttigieg was beginning his first event of the day in Charleston, the campaign issued a press release noting the event was canceled, citing “scheduling constraints.”
North Charleston arena expects packed house for President Trump rally
The North Charleston Coliseum seats 13,000 people, but they're expecting more than that to show up.
Pete Buttigieg holds town hall in Rock Hill ahead of SC primary
The 2020 presidential campaign trail made a stop in our own backyard ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary. Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg held a town hall in Rock Hill Thursday.
Biden gets Clyburn's endorsement, surges in new S.C. poll
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is getting a big boost days before the South Carolina primary, which has been called a “must-win” for Biden to stay alive.
Dem debate takes over streets of Charleston Tuesday ahead of primary
Fireworks are expected at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina, just days before the polls open up for early voting in the state’s primary election.
Democrats unload on Bernie Sanders in likely debate preview
Democratic rivals to Bernie Sanders are preparing to try to knock him off his front-runner perch in a debate Tuesday night before a critical South Carolina primary that could dramatically reshape the race.