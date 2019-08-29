NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood dies at 93
NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood, who founded Wood Brothers Racing in 1953, has died. He was 93.
16-year-old NASCAR driver receives high school diploma before race
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan may have had the busiest weekend of her young career so far.
Heartbreaking 'NASCAR funeral' for 5-year-old cancer victim
Several NASCAR drivers and members of the community paid tribute to a young North Carolina boy who died earlier this month.
SMI wants to become private NASCAR track operator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The parent company of Speedway Motorsports Inc. has made an offer to acquire all of its outstanding common stock, the second move of its kind involving one of the key racetrack operators in NASCAR in the past five months.
NASCAR 'pleased' with $2B deal with ISC
NASCAR is calling its $2 billion deal with International Speedway Corp. a merger.
NASCAR memo: France family 'dedicated' to sport
NASCAR President Brent Dewar has told employees the France family "remains dedicated to the long term growth of our sport."
NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson dead at 83
NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson has died at age 83.