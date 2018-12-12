Queen City Quiz Show
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, are joined by Matt Olin with Creative Loafing and the Queen City Quiz Show. They test their knowledge of Fortune 500 of Fortune 1000 companies with Charlotte-based headquarters.

Fortika Coffee Company
David and Alex Brogan stop by Good Day Charlotte to talk about their coffee business that is getting results for childhood cancer.

Whiplash on Wall Street
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling and Jason Harper talk the rise and fall of the stock market with Rick Otey from Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Southern Native
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling does some window shopping with Southern Native, a Southern boutique on wheels.