The Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit
TV and film producer Datari Turner visits Good Day Charlotte to give details about the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit happening at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Mani & Maya's Fruity Treats
Sisters Armani & Amya Jefferson visits Good Day Charlotte to talk about their startup for Small Business Wednesday.
Understanding the Stock Market
Rick Otey from Sharonview Federal Credit Union visits Good Day Charlotte to give us the basics on the stock market.
Small Business Wednesday: Elevation Beauty & Nail Spa
Mariel Chevalier, owner of Elevation Beauty and Nail Spa, visits Good Day Charlotte for small business Wednesday.
Small Business Wednesday: Raw Watches
Lee Cool, owner and founder of Raw Watches, visits for Small Business Wednesday
Queen City Quiz Show
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, are joined by Matt Olin with Creative Loafing and the Queen City Quiz Show. They test their knowledge of Fortune 500 of Fortune 1000 companies with Charlotte-based headquarters.
Small Business Wednesday: Not Just Coffee
Co-owner James Yoder of Not Just Coffee brings some cold brews for Good Day Charlotte on Small Business Wednesday.
Fortika Coffee Company
David and Alex Brogan stop by Good Day Charlotte to talk about their coffee business that is getting results for childhood cancer.
Small Business Wednesday: Cork & Crate
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling do some winte tasting with Chris and Lakendra Walker from Cork & Crate for Small Business Wednesday.
Small Business Wednesday: Pure Stella Skin Care
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling talks with Stacey Rex from Pure Stella Skin Care for Small Business Wednesday.
Small Business Wednesday: Pink Daisy Company
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling gets some last minute gift suggestions from Misha Byrd, brand ambassador of Pink Daisy Company.
Whiplash on Wall Street
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling and Jason Harper talk the rise and fall of the stock market with Rick Otey from Sharonview Federal Credit Union
Small Business Wednesday: Rebellia Clothing
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling features Rebellia Clothing for Small Business Wednesday.
Small Business Wednesday: Float Carolina
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with Jack Weaverling from Float Carolina on Small Business Wednesday.
Small Business Wednesday: Wobo Wallet
Good Day's Jason Harper talks to Wobo Wallet inventor Brent Whichel about his creation.
Charlotte-area police on high alert after several business robberies
Several police departments are on high alert after several businesses were broken into and the cash registers targeted.
Small Business Wednesday: K Bar Soap Company
Good Day Charlotte's talks with Chris McKinney, founder of K Bar soap company, for Small Business Wednesday.
Man shot after trying to rob gaming business
Man shot after trying to rob gaming business
Ranlo auto business vandalized three days in a row
Trucks, cars, fences and much more the target of vandalism for three straight days here at M&M Diesel Repair and Towing in Ranlo.
Southern Native
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling does some window shopping with Southern Native, a Southern boutique on wheels.