Saving a buck or two while heading back to shcool
Students on a fixed budget may not be totally aware of all the discounts they get online or at retail outlets.
LEGOLAND
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with Brittany Willliams, from the Legoland Florida Resort, about all the fun attractions that families can enjoy there this summer.
Recall Alert: Buns sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam's, Publix and others may have plastic inside
A recall has been issued for multiple brands of hot dog and hamburger buns sold in stores across the country.
Fraudulent $80 off Publix coupon is circulating social media
An $80 Publix coupon circulating social media may be too good to be true – that’s because it is.
7-Eleven offers free slurpees on 7/11 and 7/12
It's that time of year again!
Disney recalls Forky plush due to choking hazard
Disney has recalled their 11" Forky plush toy due to a potential choking hazard.
Eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled due to sterility concerns
Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Wednesday that it has voluntarily recalled several of its eye drops and ointments due to sterility concerns.
Front Porch Sunday
Jordan Dollard, owner of Elsafine.com, tells us about the deals you can get at Front Porch Sunday!
Make Money Emptying Your Closet
Alyssa Cox from Clothes Mentor explains how you can clean out your closet and make money at the same time.
Scam Alert: Flood Cars
Tiffany Wright of AAA joins us with tips to avoid buying cars that may be sold after the floods in South Carolina.