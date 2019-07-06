Recall Alert: Buns sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam's, Publix and others may have plastic inside
A recall has been issued for multiple brands of hot dog and hamburger buns sold in stores across the country.
Disney recalls Forky plush due to choking hazard
Disney has recalled their 11" Forky plush toy due to a potential choking hazard.
Eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled due to sterility concerns
Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Wednesday that it has voluntarily recalled several of its eye drops and ointments due to sterility concerns.