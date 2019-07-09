15-year-old pleads guilty in October 2018 murder
A 15-year-old will spend the next five years behind bars for his role in the October 2018 murder of a 22-year-old man, a judge decided Thursday.
Arson cause of Charlotte fire that left $35K in damages; accelerate detection K9 assisted
A structure fire that caused approximately $35,000 in damages was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for couple accused of torturing, murdering 10-year-old
The District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty against the mother and boyfriend accused in the murder and torture of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos.
Missing 5-year-old twin boys believed to be in South Carolina, police say
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing twin boys who are believed to be with their father.
530 pot plants, valued at $1 million at full maturity, seized in NC county
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the National Guard, seized about 540 pot plants in multiple areas of the county on Tuesday in what is called a 'Domestic Marijuana Eradication Operation.'
Police: Suspect in Cramerton standoff had golf club, not gun; no shots fired
Charges were dropped against a man accused of firing shots at Cramerton police officers on Tuesday, after it was discovered that the weapon the man had wasn’t a gun—it was a golf club.
CMPD's new task force aimed at catching violent repeat offenders
CMPD has initiated a new task force specifically geared towards catching violent repeat offenders, and they’ve already gotten some of the accused criminals off the street.
Woman accused of pointing gun at Viva Chicken employee over meal price in custody
A woman who Huntersville police said pulled a gun on a Viva Chicken employee after she said there was a mistake with her order is now in custody.
Ohio grandfather with gun stops intruder: 'They picked the wrong house'
An Ohio grandfather with a loaded gun stopped a burglar who broke into his home on Tuesday, according to a local report.
2 men must hand write names of over 6K Americans killed in war for lying about being in military
A judge in Montana ordered two men who lied about being in the military to fulfill a unique set of requirements before they could be eligible for parole, including writing the names of more than 6,000 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Subway employee punched in face; police search for suspect
A local Subway worker was left shaken after she was punched in the face by an angry customer over the weekend. Now, she’s just hoping he’s caught before he makes another appearance.
Steak 'n Shake shooting suspect, convicted for role in 2011 murder, was out on parole
The man who shot and killed an employee at a south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake was out on probation for his role in another deadly crime, court records show.
Suspect identified in Steak 'n Shake shooting that killed 1, injured 1
An armed masked man who entered a south Charlotte Steak 'n Steak on Tuesday morning and fired multiple rounds inside the restaurant killing an employee and injuring a customer has been identified.
Man arrested in string of convenience store robberies in Hickory
A man has been arrested in connection to multiple convenience store attempted robberies in Hickory.
Accused Salisbury Waffle House shooter arrested
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Waffle House in Salisbury that occurred last month, authorities said on Wednesday.
Peoria PD: Man stabbed, killed 17-year-old because he doesn't like rap music
PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - New information has emerged regarding the stabbing of a teenager at a Circle K near 67th Ave. and Peoria on Thursday. Peoria Police say it was all over the victim's choice of music.
Driver sentenced to minimum of 2 years for fatally hitting firefighter on Burke County road
A Morganton man will serve an active prison term of 28 to 43 months following his conviction for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a Burke County firefighter.
Cell phone video shows moments after deadly Steak 'n Shake shooting
Witnesses to a south Charlotte armed robbery that turned deadly say they experienced terrifying moments when a masked man stormed into the fast food restaurant and began firing.
Firefighter killed by suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from road
A volunteer firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from a road in Morganton Sunday night, officials say.
Steak 'N Shake employee killed in armed robbery in south Charlotte
An employee at a local Steak 'n Shake is dead following a reported armed robbery and shooting Tuesday morning in south Charlotte, police said.