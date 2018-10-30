Reacting to Threats and Shootings
video

Reacting to Threats and Shootings

Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with terrorism and security expert, Ross Bulla, about reacting to threats and shootings and what to do in those scary situations.

Las Vegas Shooting and Terrorism Part 1
video

Las Vegas Shooting and Terrorism Part 1

Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, sit down with Terrorism Expert, Ross Bulla, to discuss the mass shooting in Las Vegas. He helps answer the question, what constitutes an act of terrorism in the eyes of the government?