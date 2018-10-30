Reacting to Threats and Shootings
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with terrorism and security expert, Ross Bulla, about reacting to threats and shootings and what to do in those scary situations.
Terror Expert Talks about the Bomb Scares
Terror Expert Ross Bulla visits Good Day Charlotte to talk about the latest bomb scares to prominent Democrats.
Las Vegas Shooting and Terrorism Part 2
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, sit down with Terrorism Expert, Ross Bulla, to discuss if the Las Vegas shooting is connected to Isis.
Las Vegas Shooting and Terrorism Part 1
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, sit down with Terrorism Expert, Ross Bulla, to discuss the mass shooting in Las Vegas. He helps answer the question, what constitutes an act of terrorism in the eyes of the government?
Burke County teen arrested for suspected ties to ISIS
A Burke County teenager has been arrested for suspected ties to ISIS. He is also accused of murdering his 74-year-old neighbor.