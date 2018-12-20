Union County Superintendent Andrew Houlihan
Union county superintendent Andrew Houlihan comes on Good Day Charlotte to talk about the new school year and the recent problems with guns on campus in the district.
Reaction to CMS Superintendent's Resignation
Jonathan Vogel with Vogel Law Firm breaks down why the CMS board refuses to release for the resignation of CMS superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.
CMS Teacher of the Year
Ms. Tuttle from Levine Middle College High visits Good Day Charlotte after being named CMS teacher of the year.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Alicianna Smith
CMS teacher of the year candidate Alicianna Smith,a 2nd grade teacher at Stoney Creek Elementary school, stops by Good Day Charlotte.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Kimberly Tuttle
Ms. Kimberly Tuttle, eleventh grade honors English teacher from Levine Middle College High, test our knowledge on our studies.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Cherelle Phelps
Cherelle Phelps, 10th grade English teacher at West Charlotte high school, talks about being nominated for CMS teacher of the year.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Precious Kotte
Precious Kotte from Metro School talks about being nominated for teacher of the year.
Teacher Getting Results: Mr. Cavnar
Good Day Charlotte highlights Mr. Cavnar from South Point High School for this week's teacher getting results.
South-Point High teacher named 'Teacher Getting Results'
State of the Union Reaction
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, break down President Trump's State of the Union Address with Doctor Eric Heberlig, a Professor at UNC Charlotte.
Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Simmons
Ms. Simmons from Carr Elementary is this week's teacher getting results for what she does in and outside the classroom.
Teacher Getting Resuts: Ms. Jennifer Lewis
Ms. Jennifer Lewis, special education teacher at Wesley Chapel elementary school, is this week's teacher getting results.
Union County teacher uses creative ways to get kids involved
Teacher Getting Results: Ms. Beckham
Ms. Beckham from Piedmont Middle School visits Good Day Charlotte to tell us how she keeps her students engaged through humor and wit.
Teachers Getting Results: Arlanna Beckham, Piedmont IB Middle School
Pair of special needs teachers getting results at Grand Oak Elementary
Clearing Up Acne
Dr. Bryan and Kara Criswell show us ways to clear up acne as students head back to school.
Profound Gentlemen
Jason Terrell and Mario Jovan Shaw from Profound Gentlemen talk about how they are working to get results for the local community.
Back to School Fashion
Shopping expert Suzanne Libfraind gives some tips on back to school fashion.
Teacher Makeover
Soft Surroundings beauty manager Rachelle Campbell does a makeover for teacher Cynthia Dubose in time for school.