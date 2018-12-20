CMS Teacher of the Year
Ms. Tuttle from Levine Middle College High visits Good Day Charlotte after being named CMS teacher of the year.

State of the Union Reaction
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, break down President Trump's State of the Union Address with Doctor Eric Heberlig, a Professor at UNC Charlotte.

Clearing Up Acne
Dr. Bryan and Kara Criswell show us ways to clear up acne as students head back to school.

Profound Gentlemen
Jason Terrell and Mario Jovan Shaw from Profound Gentlemen talk about how they are working to get results for the local community.

Teacher Makeover
Soft Surroundings beauty manager Rachelle Campbell does a makeover for teacher Cynthia Dubose in time for school.