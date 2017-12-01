State of the Union Reaction
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, break down President Trump's State of the Union Address with Doctor Eric Heberlig, a Professor at UNC Charlotte.
UNC Charlotte student wants justice after sexual assault
A young woman says she was sexually assaulted at UNC Charlotte, but the man wasn't charged.
Racially offensive sign allegedly posted above water fountain on UNCC campus
Officials at UNC-Charlotte say they are looking into a racially offensive sign that was allegedly placed above a water fountain on campus. A FOX 46 Charlotte viewer sent in a photo of the sign, which reads "COLORED." Campus officials say the investigation began after that image was posted to Snapchat.
Harlem Globetrotters
Good Day's Page Crawford and Nick Kosir catch up with Zeus McClurkin ahead of the Harlem Globtrotters performance in Charlotte.
Discussing The Dow
Good Day's Page Crawford talks to Dr. Ben Nunnally from UNC Charlotte about how changes in The Dow could be affecting your money.
Political Scientist on 2016 Election
Good Day's Barbara Lash talks to Professor Eric Heberlig at UNC Charlotte about the election results.