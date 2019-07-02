Matthew McConaughey joins Moody College faculty

Matthew McConaughey joins Moody College faculty

Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey has been appointed as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas starting in the fall 2019 term.

'Breaking Bad' movie coming to Netflix

'Breaking Bad' movie coming to Netflix

It's been six long years since fans of the Emmy-Award winning series have had a chance to hear from one of the most beloved meth cookers in New Mexico.

Breaking down the pop culture news
video

Breaking down the pop culture news

Entertainment Journalist Ally Lynn joins Good Day Charlotte Anchor Jason Harper to chat about the latest entertainment news happening around the world.