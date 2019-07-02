Actress Kirsten Dunst to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Thursday honoring Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kirsten Dunst.
Matthew McConaughey joins Moody College faculty
Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey has been appointed as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas starting in the fall 2019 term.
‘An evening of cheesecake & shoulder pads': ‘Golden Girls' puppet show hits the road
Just when you thought 2019 had reached peak “Golden Girls,” there’s now a puppet parody of the beloved sitcom coming to theaters across the country this fall.
'Breaking Bad' movie coming to Netflix
It's been six long years since fans of the Emmy-Award winning series have had a chance to hear from one of the most beloved meth cookers in New Mexico.
Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M in aid for Amazon wildfires
Leonardo DiCaprio has joined with other philanthropists in pledging $5 million through their environmental foundation to aid the Amazon as massive wildfires continue to burn across the region.
Disney releases new details about immersive Star Wars hotel
Want to vacation in a galaxy far, far away? Guests at Walt Disney World will soon be able to stay in a spaceship as part of the highly anticipated Star Wars land.
Google pays tribute to Wizard of Oz with hidden surprise for film's 80th anniversary
Google is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the classic film 'The Wizard of Oz' with a hidden surprise on its search page.
Disney Legends honor prompts Robert Downey Jr. to tell pot story
Robert Downey Jr. says he had a wild Disneyland ride in his younger days.
'Baby Shark' cereal to hit store shelves this weekend
There’s a new cereal in town for every "Baby Shark" fan.
Date Night with Jake & Page: Tera and Jamie Black - COO and Controller for the Checkers
“I just want to be clear...this is not a man-hating thing. I LOVE men. The men I’ve worked with along the way are WHY I am where I am today.”
'BH 90210' premieres on FOX. Here's some trivia to get you in the mood.
Beverely Hills 90210 is back! BH90210, the highly anticipated new six-episode event series, will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
‘The right thing to do': Luke Perry's death brought cast members together for ‘BH90210'
Luke Perry’s death was a catalyst that brought the cast members together for the “BH90210” series reboot, which premiered last Wednesday.
Breaking down the pop culture news
Entertainment Journalist Ally Lynn joins Good Day Charlotte Anchor Jason Harper to chat about the latest entertainment news happening around the world.
Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88
Award-winning television, film and theater actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88, according to his publicist.
WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage
World Wrestling Entertainment referee Charles Robinson is used to counting. Now, he's counting on police to catch the crooks who stole his prized Hollywood collection.
Horror filmmakers help local WWE ref after memorabilia theft
Two horror filmmaker sisters are helping a WWE referee whose Hollywood and horror collection, valued at more than $50,000, was stolen in Charlotte.
Netflix will curb smoking in original programming following complaints about 'Stranger Things'
Netflix is in hot water for its recent increase in depictions of smoking and tobacco use in some of its original programming.
Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in fall
Stevie Wonder surprised concertgoers in London Saturday night by announcing that he will take a break from performing so that he can receive a kidney transplant this fall.
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20; suffered seizure, family says
Disney actor Cameron Boyce, 20, has died, according to a report.
'Old Town Road' rapper Lil' Nas X comes out on last day of Pride Month
Lil Nas X, known for his breakout hit "Old Town Road" has come out on the final day of Pride.