Labor Day Cooking
video

Labor Day Cooking

Roots Cafe joins us in the Fox 46 Kitchen to get you ready for the Labor Day weekend.

Johnson and Johnson Lawsuit
video

Johnson and Johnson Lawsuit

Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with Doughton Horton, Family Law Attorney at Sodoma Law, about the Johnson and Johnson lawsuit and what it could mean for folks in our area.

Your Legal Brief
video

Your Legal Brief

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Amanda Cubit, with Sodoma Law, about the changes to North Carolina domestic violence laws.

School Bus and Road safety
video

School Bus and Road safety

Bill Suthard of the Huntersville Fire Department and Huntersville Police officer Nick Bruining join us the discuss how to keep your child safe on the bus and on the road.

Vegfest
video

Vegfest

Chef Julia joins us in the Good Day kitchen to make us chicken fried tofu and tell us about the upcoming Vegfest.

Meet Blaise
video

Meet Blaise

Meet Blaise! You can adopt them thru Catering to Cats and Dogs.

The Big Cut
video

The Big Cut

Power 98's Miss Jessica tells us how kids can get free haircuts and backpacks before they head back to class.

Back to School Eye Health
video

Back to School Eye Health

Dr. Corinne Weaver has what you need to know to make sure your children's vision is good to go before heading back to the classroom.

Southern Women's Show
video

Southern Women's Show

Local business owners join Good Day Charlotte to preview the Southern Women's Show happening Aug. 23rd-25th at the convention center.