Labor Day Cooking
Roots Cafe joins us in the Fox 46 Kitchen to get you ready for the Labor Day weekend.
Planning a trip to Disney and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Let's Talk Travel Owner Beth Pesakoff joins Good Day Charlotte to give you helpful tips on how to plan a trip to Disney and navigate their new attraction.
Union County Superintendent Andrew Houlihan
Union county superintendent Andrew Houlihan comes on Good Day Charlotte to talk about the new school year and the recent problems with guns on campus in the district.
Johnson and Johnson Lawsuit
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with Doughton Horton, Family Law Attorney at Sodoma Law, about the Johnson and Johnson lawsuit and what it could mean for folks in our area.
Glory Days Apparel Tailgate Collection
JD Harris and Cody Hughes from Glory Days Apparel show us their tailgate collection before the Carolina Panthers final preseason game.
Dixie's Tupperware Party
Dixie Longate joins us to preview her one-woman show, "Dixie's Tupperware Party"
FOX 46's Nick Kosir opens for Lil Nas X at VMA's
FOX 46's Nick Kosir made an appearance in Lil Nas X's introduction video at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night.
Artist shares inspiration behind new book
Grammy Award Winner Anthony Hamilton talks to Good Day Charlotte Anchor Page Fehling about his new book and share a bite to eat.
Your Legal Brief
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Amanda Cubit, with Sodoma Law, about the changes to North Carolina domestic violence laws.
Ask the Pros- Floor & Decor
In our latest Ask the Pros segment, get answers from the experts at Floor and & Decor.
Amber Back-To-School Flashback
Good Day Charlotte moment.
Wing contest winners share the secrets to the sauce
Wild Wing Cafe Sauce Contest Winners Kiasha Thomas and Daniel McIntosh join Good Day Charlotte to cook up some of their sauces and the share the secret to their success.
School Bus and Road safety
Bill Suthard of the Huntersville Fire Department and Huntersville Police officer Nick Bruining join us the discuss how to keep your child safe on the bus and on the road.
Vegfest
Chef Julia joins us in the Good Day kitchen to make us chicken fried tofu and tell us about the upcoming Vegfest.
Meet Blaise
Meet Blaise! You can adopt them thru Catering to Cats and Dogs.
The Big Cut
Power 98's Miss Jessica tells us how kids can get free haircuts and backpacks before they head back to class.
Easy cake ideas to impress at a party!
Three Tiers for Cake Owners Rachel and Matt Morris talk to Good Day Charlotte Anchor Jason Harper on recipes and tips to make heads turn at a party.
Back to School Fashion
Take a look at the latest fashion trends for kids heading back to school.
Back to School Eye Health
Dr. Corinne Weaver has what you need to know to make sure your children's vision is good to go before heading back to the classroom.
Southern Women's Show
Local business owners join Good Day Charlotte to preview the Southern Women's Show happening Aug. 23rd-25th at the convention center.