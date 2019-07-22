Alzheimer's conference tackles tough, but critical topics
Not a day goes by where Juanita Wade doesn’t think about her mom, Violet Brooks, who passed away 20 years ago.
170K suffer from Alzheimer's in NC
A Charlotte conference discussing Alzheimer's and dementia was attended by more than 300 people.
At least 3,500 donated kidneys thrown away each year in US, study finds
A new study found that while more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting to receive a kidney transplant, approximately 3,500 donated kidneys are discarded each year.
Illinois patient dies of respiratory illness after vaping; may be first in US
An Illinois resident hospitalized for breathing problems after using an electronic cigarette has died, state health officials said.
CDC warns of deadly drug-resistant salmonella after more than 250 people develop illness
A new strain of salmonella that has sickened more than 250 people and left two dead may not respond to the recommended antibiotics used to treat the foodborne illness, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in a new report.
Doctors say vaping caused Texas teen's lungs to fail
A North Texas teenager nearly died of lung failure and doctors are blaming his problem on vaping.
Mommy burnout: Psychologists say women need 'momcations'
Summer is almost over, but there's still time for moms to take a solo getaway.
Planned Parenthood pivots from Trump plan
The program announced it will forego federal funding to avoid a Trump Administration rule prohibiting abortion referral patients.
Curbing childhood aggression early on
If your young one is lashing out, there could be more to it than you think. We take a look at early childhood development.
After repeated miscarriages, woman finds help and hope
When 34-year Depeatrice Harris got pregnant her daughter Amaya 10 years ago, she was surprised.
Doctors gave him 3 months to live; 8 months later, he throws first pitch at Rays game
Monday was big for Ken Koenig. The South Carolina man now has the Tampa Bay Rays on the list of teams he roots for. The 57-year-old threw out the first pitch at Monday night’s game.
Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection
They're all the rage for some women - pouty lips. To get the look, they're paying to have lip injections. Which works out for most, but several Valley women are dealing with a nightmare after their lip injections were botched. We want to warn you - the photos you're about to see are pretty graphic.
Mother's mental health: postpartum depression and baby blues
Psychiatrist Dr. Taren Coley at Hopeway comes on Good Day Charlotte to share what moms should do to deal with postpartum depression and the "baby blues".
Cornelius park officials order test to see if algae is toxic
The color of the pond in Robbins Park is causing concern for the town of Cornelius.
What you need to know about sports physicals for kids
Good Day Charlotte Anchors Page Fehling and Jason Harper talk to Dr. Eric Warren of Novant Health Sports Medicine about kids getting sports physicals and whether a heart test should be included in the examination.
School Sports Physicals
Dr. Eric Warren visits Good Day Charlotte and tells us about the difference between a sports physical and school physical along with so much more.
Arizona HS offers mental health rooms for students
The mental health room will be a private place where any student can sign up to talk to a trained professional on staff.
Building Healthy Frutta Bowls
Frutta Bowl Owner Nick Lancetti joins Fox 46 Good Day Charlotte Anchor Jason Harper to show off how to build a healthy frutta bowl.
How to Make your Own tasty Smoothie
"Smoothologist" Traci Harbin from Smoothie King shows us how to make a nice cool treat from home.
The Science Behind the Break-Up
Rose Richardson-Skibek from Charlotte Therapy Associates gives us the science behind a break-up.