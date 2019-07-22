Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection

Valley women claim botched lip injections caused severe infection

They're all the rage for some women - pouty lips. To get the look, they're paying to have lip injections. Which works out for most, but several Valley women are dealing with a nightmare after their lip injections were botched. We want to warn you - the photos you're about to see are pretty graphic.

School Sports Physicals
video

School Sports Physicals

Dr. Eric Warren visits Good Day Charlotte and tells us about the difference between a sports physical and school physical along with so much more.

Building Healthy Frutta Bowls
video

Building Healthy Frutta Bowls

Frutta Bowl Owner Nick Lancetti joins Fox 46 Good Day Charlotte Anchor Jason Harper to show off how to build a healthy frutta bowl.