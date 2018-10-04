Hoppin' Helps
Rich Moyer and Scotty Kent give details about upcoming silent auction Hoppin' Helps, a benefit event for 3-year-old Mackenzie Lynn baron who was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer
Novant health Oncologist Dr. Nasfat Shehadeh gives us details on pancreatic cancer following the diagnosis of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek.

Pink Bow Rally
Jacque Farrell-Mulholland visits Good Day Charlotte to tell us about Pink Bow Rally on November 2nd at Ballantyne Country Club.

Angel in Disguise
Angela Baker, owner of Angel in Disguise, talks about battling breast cancer and her non-profit that helps people struggling with the same issues.

Fortika Coffee Company
David and Alex Brogan stop by Good Day Charlotte to talk about their coffee business that is getting results for childhood cancer.

Bring it 4 Braylon Foundation
Good Day Charlotte's Howard Monroe and Rochelle Metzger talk with Braylon Beam and Jon Grenier from Dunkin' Donuts about a Braylon-themed donut.

CPCC cosmetology student makes wigs for cancer survivors
Casey Sprattwilks is a student in the cosmetology program at Central Piedmont Community College. He and his classmates are getting results by donating 32 wigs to the American Cancer Society, in partnership with Look Good Feel Better.

Flashes of Hope
Good Day's Jason Harper and Page Fehling talk to Cindy Johnson about Flashes for Hope and Becky Aschbrenner.

Gabe's Chemo Duck Program
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talk with Scott Plassman from Duck Donuts about Gabe's Chemo Duck Program

Getting Results: Supporting Breast Cancer Research
Good Day's Page Fehling talks with Amy Jacobs from Share Charlotte and Melonee Hostetler about Fox 46 and Carolina Breast Friends' effort to support cancer patients, their families and the research to find a cure.

Meet the 2017 LLS Man of the Year
Good Day's Page Fehling catches up with cancer survivor Scott Peterson who was just named 2017 Man of the Year by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Evening of Believing Event
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with Steve Steinbacher and Mara Campolungo about the Evening of Believing event.

Huntersville receives $100K grant for "Cancer Clusters"
Some Huntersville residents are hoping they're one step closer to getting answers, after a cancer cluster of eye cancers in the area. A meeting took place Monday to determine how funds will be spent to research why this might be happening in their town.

Fashion Funds The Cure
Good Day's Barbara Lash gets some details on the upcoming Fashion Funds the Cure event hosted by The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Big Surprise for Braylon Beam
Good Day's Chuck Roads is at the 50th opening of a Dunkin Donuts in the Charlotte area when a local kid working to fight cancer gets a BIG surprise.