Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Licensed Professional Counselor, Jacqueline Currie, about the stigmas surrounding mental health, how to manage it and when to ask for help.

Mental Health and Athletes
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Presbyterian Psychological Services Therapist, Zach Massey, about the importance of mental health in high-performing athletes.

Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Fonda Bryant and CMPD officer, Lt. Christian Wagner, about the importance of mental health and the resources available to you and your loved ones.

Sanity Not Vanity
Good Day Charlotte's talks with Fonda Bryant about how exercise can improve your mental health.