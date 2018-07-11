Arizona HS offers mental health rooms for students
The mental health room will be a private place where any student can sign up to talk to a trained professional on staff.
Mental Health Awareness
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Licensed Professional Counselor, Jacqueline Currie, about the stigmas surrounding mental health, how to manage it and when to ask for help.
Sanity Not Vanity
Fonda Bryant and CIT officer Lucas Veith tell us about the upcoming mental health awareness event, Sanity not Vanity, this weekend at the Fitness Connection University area.
Mental Health and Athletes
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Presbyterian Psychological Services Therapist, Zach Massey, about the importance of mental health in high-performing athletes.
Sanity Not Vanity
Fonda Bryant and CMPD officer Jason Grier talk to us about a free event this about the importance of mental heath.
Mental Health Black Tie Fashion Show
Good Day Charlotte's Ann Wyatt talks with representative from Girls Too Inc for the upcoming event, Mental Health Black Tie Fashion show.
Sanity Not Vanity
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Fonda Bryant and CMPD officer, Lt. Christian Wagner, about the importance of mental health and the resources available to you and your loved ones.
How to Deal with Holiday Sadness
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling talk with therapist Alicia Cobb on how to deal with holiday sadness.
Sanity Not Vanity
Good Day Charlotte's talks with Fonda Bryant about how exercise can improve your mental health.
Color Crawl for Mental Health Awareness
Good Day's Barbara Lash talks to Jeff Hendricks Jr. from Goliath Organization about UNC's Goliath Color Crawl which raises awareness for mental health.