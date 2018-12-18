Your Holiday Health: Lash Extensions
Good Day Anchor, Rochelle Metzger, talks with Kady Sesay, from Locks and Lashes Salon, about everything you need to know before getting eyelash extensions.
Mocktails
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, mixes up some non-alcoholic drinks with Scott Dowd, from Razzoo's Cafe.
Your Holiday Health: Alcohol
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Dr. Genevieve Brauning, with Novant Health, about some good rules to follow when drinking this holiday season.
Small Business Wednesday: Stamped and Cashed
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, chats with small business owner, Jessica Glover, about her handmade jewelry business called "Stamped and Cashed."
Faith Matters
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Rabbi Chanoch Oppenheim with the Charlotte Torah Center and Sara Oppenheim with Women of Wisdom, to explain what Hanukkah is. They also share details on the Menorah Lighting at Stonecrest.
Holiday Health
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Ann Wyatt Little, talk with Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health South Park Family Physicians, about winter health facts versus fiction.
Carolina Panthers' Tree Lighting
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Miguel Vargas and Riley Fields with the Carolina Panthers about their 5th annual tree lighting ceremony.
Your Holiday Health
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Dr. Kasey Scannell, of Novant Health Symphony Park Pediatrics, about saying healthy while traveling this holiday season.
Safety Simulator
Good Day Charlotte's Chuck Roads, talks to Taylor Harrison, with the National Safety County, about a distracted driving simulator and demonstrates how it works.
Healthwatch: Holidays and Fitness
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Novant Health's, Dr. Eric Warren, about ways to stay fit during the busy holiday season.
North Carolina veteran sends cards, care packages to troops overseas for holidays
A local man is collecting care packages and letters to be delivered to soldiers overseas just in time for the holidays. For 10 years, Matt Hunt has been sending cars to troops overseas.
Girl Talk Tuesday: Holiday Dating Tips
Good Day Anchor's Page Fehling and Jason Harper chat with Ali and Lauren from Margarita Confessionals about holiday etiquette when it comes to meeting your significant others family for the first time.
CMPD Explorers Holiday Toy Drive
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, discusses the upcoming CMPD holiday toy drive with Gabby Davis and Brittany Devers of CMPD Explorers.
How To Spend Smart During the Holidays
Good Day's Page Fehling and Howard Monroe talk to Rick Otey from Sharonview financial for some tips on spending this holiday season.
CMPD increases patrols in Charlotte-area malls
Tis' the season of giving, they say. But for some, it's the season of taking.
F.i.n.e. to Fab
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling chats with relationship expert and author, Lisa Lieberman Wang about her book F.i.n.e. to Fab. She explains the secrets to avoiding stress and self-sabotage during the holiday season.
Diamonds
Erin O'Grady, diamond expert, stops by Good Day Charlotte to offer some advice on buying diamonds ahead of the Holiday season.
Things To Know: Dogs and The Holidays
Good Day's Jenna Caiazzo talks to Kristen Johnson from the Greater Charlotte SPCA for tips on how to travel with dogs and some things to think about before gifting pets.
From A Kid's Perspective: Religion and Holidays
Good Day's Jenna Caiazzo talks to Emma Husk about a survey she did to understand how kids view religion, especially during the religious holiday season.
Etiquette For The Holidays
Good Day's Bill Melugin talks to Aimee Symington about how you can show off your best manners this holiday season.