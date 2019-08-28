Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Cat 3; puts 10 million in the crosshairs in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — An increasingly dangerous Hurricane Dorian menaced a corridor of some 10 million people — and put Walt Disney World and President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in the crosshairs — as it steamed toward Florida on Friday with the potential to become the most powerful storm to hit the state’s east coast in nearly 30 years.