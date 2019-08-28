Dorian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane as storm intensifies
Hurricane Dorian continued to strengthen Friday and was upgraded to a Category 4 in the evening hours as Florida residents braced for what could be the most powerful storm to hit the state's east coast in nearly 30 years.
Hurricane Dorian now "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm
Forecasters say Dorian has become an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Charlotte Motor Speedway to open campgrounds for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its campgrounds for evacuees from Hurricane Dorian.
Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Cat 3; puts 10 million in the crosshairs in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — An increasingly dangerous Hurricane Dorian menaced a corridor of some 10 million people — and put Walt Disney World and President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in the crosshairs — as it steamed toward Florida on Friday with the potential to become the most powerful storm to hit the state’s east coast in nearly 30 years.
Be prepared: If you’re in the path of a hurricane, here’s what to do
When a hurricane strikes, things can go from fine to fatal in the blink of an eye, but being prepared for any outcome and having strong plans for all scenarios can significantly lessen the threat to you, your home and your loved ones.
The devastating differences between hurricane categories 1 through 5
Hurricanes are scary and can be life-threatening at any stage, but there are important distinctions between categories 1 through 5 in terms of how much of a potential punch a storm can pack.