Your Legal Brief
video

Your Legal Brief

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Amanda Cubit, with Sodoma Law, about the changes to North Carolina domestic violence laws.

Build-A-Bear releases new 'Lion King'-themed plush toys

Build-A-Bear releases new 'Lion King'-themed plush toys

The highly-anticipated, star-studded live-action version of Disney’s “The Lion King” is set to hit theaters on July 19 and the Build-A-Bear Workshop is offering a new line of plush toys to tide you over until you’re hearing “Hakuna Matata” again.

The Car Chick
video

The Car Chick

Leann Shattuck also known as the Car Chick gets our car prepared for taking our car on the road for trips.

Health Watch Measles Virus
video

Health Watch Measles Virus

Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Dr. Harriet Davis, from Novant Health Primary Care Mint Hill, about everything you need to know about the measles virus.

Make it for Mom Breakfast
video

Make it for Mom Breakfast

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Lori Shaw, from RP Fitness, about easy and healthy breakfast recipes you can make for mom this upcoming Mother's Day.

JJ Red Hots
video

JJ Red Hots

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, is cooking up the "Bang Bang Dog," with Jon Luther from JJ Red Hots.