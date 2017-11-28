Auto shop owner accused of ripping off vets "not correct" in court testimony
George Fredericks, the owner of a now closed auto body shop near Fort Bragg, who is accused of ripping off veterans, was "not correct" when he told a small claims judge under oath that the state concluded its fraud investigation into him and concluded he did nothing wrong, a state official confirms.
Auto shop owner, accused of ripping off veterans, had questionable charity
A car shop owner under state investigation, accused of taking money from veterans to repair their classic cars, but not doing the work, admits he held fundraisers for military charity he created that was never registered and did not help anyone.
