Your Legal Brief
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Amanda Cubit, with Sodoma Law, about the changes to North Carolina domestic violence laws.

Your Holiday Health
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, learns the proper handwashing technique to prevent the spread of infection with Novant Health's, Dr. Genevieve Brauning.

Holiday Health
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Ann Wyatt Little, talk with Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health South Park Family Physicians, about winter health facts versus fiction.

Your Holiday Health
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Dr. Kasey Scannell, of Novant Health Symphony Park Pediatrics, about saying healthy while traveling this holiday season.

Summershare: Hospitality House of Charlotte
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with Amy Jacobs of Share Charlotte and Carrie Howell with Hospitality House of Charlotte. They talk about how you can "Shop for Good," and help provide much needed products for these families.

Summershare: Charlotte Family Housing
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with Pedro Perez, the Executive Director of Charlotte Family Housing and Yvonne Townes, a volunteer with the organization. They talk about how you can "Shop for Good," and help provide much needed products for these families.

Foster Village
Sloan Crawford and Traci Prillaman come on Good Day Charlotte to talk about their brand new nonprofit that focus on serving foster families.

Family Drama at Weddings
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, chats with Relationship and Emotional Breakthrough Expert, Lisa Lieberman, about how to avoid family drama at weddings and how even the royal family can't escape it.

Lookin' for Love Panel
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Relationship Coach, Natasha Oates, and Matt Olin from Creative Mornings, about how to know if you have found "The One."

Your Legal Brief
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Attorney Penelope Hefner, Principal at Sodoma Law Union, about the importance of estate planning.

Cereal with CC
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling with the Casey Family about Breakfast with CC event.

Sanity Not Vanity
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Fonda Bryant and CMPD officer, Lt. Christian Wagner, about the importance of mental health and the resources available to you and your loved ones.