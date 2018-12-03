Planning a trip to Disney and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Let's Talk Travel Owner Beth Pesakoff joins Good Day Charlotte to give you helpful tips on how to plan a trip to Disney and navigate their new attraction.
Teen surprises little brother at bus stop dressed in hilarious costumes every day
"Brother of the year" award goes to a very creative teen in Louisiana dubbed ‘Bus Stop Brother.’
Your Legal Brief
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Amanda Cubit, with Sodoma Law, about the changes to North Carolina domestic violence laws.
Catholic Charities Charlotte Diocese
Sharon Davis and Jaimie Fore from Catholic Charities Charlotte Diocese show us how to get results for needy families.
Moms Setting their Own Rules
Mom strategist Mia Redrick shows us how to do motherhood differently.
Your Holiday Health: Proper Handwashing
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, learns the proper handwashing technique to prevent the spread of infection with Novant Health's, Dr. Genevieve Brauning.
Holiday Health
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Ann Wyatt Little, talk with Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health South Park Family Physicians, about winter health facts versus fiction.
Your Holiday Health
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Dr. Kasey Scannell, of Novant Health Symphony Park Pediatrics, about saying healthy while traveling this holiday season.
Preparing your Pet for the Storm
Dr. Gold from Harris Boulevard Pet Clinic feels us about how to prepare your family including your pet for Hurricane Florence.
Summershare: Hospitality House of Charlotte
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with Amy Jacobs of Share Charlotte and Carrie Howell with Hospitality House of Charlotte. They talk about how you can "Shop for Good," and help provide much needed products for these families.
Summershare: Charlotte Family Housing
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with Pedro Perez, the Executive Director of Charlotte Family Housing and Yvonne Townes, a volunteer with the organization. They talk about how you can "Shop for Good," and help provide much needed products for these families.
Family of Puppy Rescued from Storm Pipe
The family of a small puppy that was rescued from a storm pipe visits Good Day Charlotte to talk about the scary ordeal.
Foster Village
Sloan Crawford and Traci Prillaman come on Good Day Charlotte to talk about their brand new nonprofit that focus on serving foster families.
Family Drama at Weddings
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, chats with Relationship and Emotional Breakthrough Expert, Lisa Lieberman, about how to avoid family drama at weddings and how even the royal family can't escape it.
Planning for the Unexpected with your Pets
Good Day Charlotte's Ann Wyatt Little talks with Kristen Johnson from Charlotte SPCA and Alex Wilson on how to plan what to do with your pets when you're gone.
Lookin' for Love Panel
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Relationship Coach, Natasha Oates, and Matt Olin from Creative Mornings, about how to know if you have found "The One."
Your Legal Brief
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Attorney Penelope Hefner, Principal at Sodoma Law Union, about the importance of estate planning.
Cereal with CC
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling with the Casey Family about Breakfast with CC event.
Sanity Not Vanity
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Fonda Bryant and CMPD officer, Lt. Christian Wagner, about the importance of mental health and the resources available to you and your loved ones.