Make it for Mom Breakfast
video

Make it for Mom Breakfast

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Lori Shaw, from RP Fitness, about easy and healthy breakfast recipes you can make for mom this upcoming Mother's Day.

JJ Red Hots
video

JJ Red Hots

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, is cooking up the "Bang Bang Dog," with Jon Luther from JJ Red Hots.

Maple Pecan Protein Waffles

Maple Pecan Protein Waffles

1 scoop fine vanilla protein powder 1/4 Cup coconut flour 1/4 Cup quick oats 1/2 tsp baking powder generous dash of cinnamon 3 egg whites 3 oz unsweetened applesauce 2 Tbsp pure orange juice 1 Tbsp pure maple syrup 1 oz toasted pecans, chopped

Make Ahead Breakfast Sandwiches

Make Ahead Breakfast Sandwiches

Canadian bacon or other lean protein (aim for about 15g protein here) 6 light whole grain English muffins 6 handfuls of your favorite sandwich greens 6 slices lowfat cheese (also has protein!)

RECIPE: Scallops with Baby Spinach & Brown Butter Caper Sauce

Scallops with Baby Spinach &amp; Brown Butter Caper Sauce Yield: 4 portions Ingredients: 16 ea     Large Scallops, u-10 2 tbsp    Canola Oil 1 tbsp    Butter, cubed 2 tbsp    Olive Oil As needed    Kosher Salt 4 cups    Baby Spinach 3 tbsp    Butter, cubed 1 tbsp    Capers, small 2 tbsp    Capers, whole berries 3 tbsp    Lemon Segments 2 tbsp    Chopped Parsley 2 cups    Croutons As Needed    Fleur De Sel (sea salt)           Directions: 1.

RECIPE: Cast Iron Lasagna

Ingredients: 1 box of lasagna noddles 1 cup of ricotta cheese 1/2 lb of broccoli florets 1 bunch of parsley (Chopped) 1/4 cup of mozzarella 1 bunch of spinach 1 bunch of oregano ( Chopped) 1 tbs of Olive Oil S&amp;P to taste

Air Fried Zucchini

Prep 35 minutes / Cook 12 minutes Serves 6 Ingredients Zucchini 2 medium zucchini (about 8 ounces/225g each) 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 1 cup (55g) panko breadcrumbs 1 cup (60g) ﬁnely grated Parmesan cheese 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning Pinch cayenne pepper 1⁄4 cup (35g) all-purpose ﬂour 2 egg whites Directions 1.