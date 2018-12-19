Easy cake ideas to impress at a party!
Three Tiers for Cake Owners Rachel and Matt Morris talk to Good Day Charlotte Anchor Jason Harper on recipes and tips to make heads turn at a party.
Celebrating National S'mores Day!
Ultimate S'mores Owners Caren Hill and Lisa Nagel come on Good Day Charlotte to share recipes to make delicious s'mores.
New children's book inspired by cooking
Charlotte mother Ashley Cason comes on Good Day Charlotte to share her cooking secrets inside her new children's book.
Getting to know DeAngelo Williams
Good Day anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk football and life with former Carolina Panther, DeAngelo Williams.
You can get a free Chick-fil-A entree if you dress like a cow on 'Cow Appreciation Day'
Chick-fil-A will give you free food if you dress “udderly crazy.”
Woman who licked Blue Bell ice cream in viral video could face 20 years in prison
The woman seen on video licking a tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream and then putting the products back on the shelf has been identified.
Make it for Mom Breakfast
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Lori Shaw, from RP Fitness, about easy and healthy breakfast recipes you can make for mom this upcoming Mother's Day.
JJ Red Hots
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, is cooking up the "Bang Bang Dog," with Jon Luther from JJ Red Hots.
Maple Pecan Protein Waffles
1 scoop fine vanilla protein powder 1/4 Cup coconut flour 1/4 Cup quick oats 1/2 tsp baking powder generous dash of cinnamon 3 egg whites 3 oz unsweetened applesauce 2 Tbsp pure orange juice 1 Tbsp pure maple syrup 1 oz toasted pecans, chopped
Make Ahead Breakfast Sandwiches
Canadian bacon or other lean protein (aim for about 15g protein here) 6 light whole grain English muffins 6 handfuls of your favorite sandwich greens 6 slices lowfat cheese (also has protein!)
RECIPE: Boss Salmon Burger
Chef Monica Signature Boss 1 Salmon Burger Serves 4
RECIPE: Air Fryer Chicken and Sweet Potatoes
Air Fryer Chicken 4 thick chicken breasts Coarse sea salt Pepper Your favorite bbq sauce, optional
RECIPE: Scallops with Baby Spinach & Brown Butter Caper Sauce
Scallops with Baby Spinach & Brown Butter Caper Sauce Yield: 4 portions Ingredients: 16 ea Large Scallops, u-10 2 tbsp Canola Oil 1 tbsp Butter, cubed 2 tbsp Olive Oil As needed Kosher Salt 4 cups Baby Spinach 3 tbsp Butter, cubed 1 tbsp Capers, small 2 tbsp Capers, whole berries 3 tbsp Lemon Segments 2 tbsp Chopped Parsley 2 cups Croutons As Needed Fleur De Sel (sea salt) Directions: 1.
RECIPE: At Home Mussles and At Home Crab Dip
AT HOME MUSSLES: P.E.I.
RECIPE: Cast Iron Lasagna
Ingredients: 1 box of lasagna noddles 1 cup of ricotta cheese 1/2 lb of broccoli florets 1 bunch of parsley (Chopped) 1/4 cup of mozzarella 1 bunch of spinach 1 bunch of oregano ( Chopped) 1 tbs of Olive Oil S&P to taste
Air Fried Zucchini
Prep 35 minutes / Cook 12 minutes Serves 6 Ingredients Zucchini 2 medium zucchini (about 8 ounces/225g each) 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 1 cup (55g) panko breadcrumbs 1 cup (60g) ﬁnely grated Parmesan cheese 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning Pinch cayenne pepper 1⁄4 cup (35g) all-purpose ﬂour 2 egg whites Directions 1.