Planning a trip to Disney and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Let's Talk Travel Owner Beth Pesakoff joins Good Day Charlotte to give you helpful tips on how to plan a trip to Disney and navigate their new attraction.
FedEx can now get you a passport in just 24-hours
The summer is here and FedEx wants to make sure that traveling abroad is easier than ever.
The Car Chick
Leann Shattuck also known as the Car Chick gets our car prepared for taking our car on the road for trips.
Health Watch Measles Virus
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Dr. Harriet Davis, from Novant Health Primary Care Mint Hill, about everything you need to know about the measles virus.
Best Time to Book a Flight
Jack Brate from The Parking Spot tells us what time and day is the cheapest to book a flight.
Visit Myrtle Beach
Julie Ellis from VisitMyrtleBeach.com gives us reasons why to enjoy the beautiful beach in the Palmetto State.
Holiday Road Trips
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling talks with travel expert Tamela Rich about where you can take a road trip for some holiday displays in North and South Carolina.
Holiday traffic at Charlotte Douglas issue for drivers once again
More than 30,000 flyers traveled in or out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday. You may remember one year ago around this time there was a debacle trying to drive up to the airport. Since that time more parking spaces have been added, but has it improved traffic flow at the airport?
Charlotte-Douglas sees long lines, traffic ahead of Thanksgiving
“We did a little long term parking dropped the wife and kid off first but we're doing pretty good so far so good,” said Charlotte-Douglas Airport traveler Josh Acevedo.
Leaf Peeping Season
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling talks leaf ppeping season with road trip expert Tamela Rich.
Airport packed due to 4th of July
The airport is experiencing one of two peak days of travel before the 4th of July
Airport travel before the 4th of July
The airport is seeing its peak travel days this Thursday and Friday before the 4th of July.
Life of a Style Blogger
Good Day’s Page Fehling talks with Charlotte Style Blogger, Vanessa Krombeen, about how she landed one of the coolest jobs around.
Girl Talk Tuesday: Vacationing with Your Partner
Good Day's Page Fehling and Chuck Roads talk to Ali and Lauren from the Margarita Confessionals for tips on how to travel with your significant other for the summer season.
Sticking to a Budget while On Vacation
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling talks with Marsha Barnes from the Financial Bar about how you can stick to your budget while on vacation.
Dollywood: Upcoming Events & New Additions
Good Day's Lindsay Clein sits down with Wes Ramey to discuss the new Dollywood season.
Things To Know: Dogs and The Holidays
Good Day's Jenna Caiazzo talks to Kristen Johnson from the Greater Charlotte SPCA for tips on how to travel with dogs and some things to think about before gifting pets.
Best Spots for Holiday Lights
Good Day's Page Crawford talks to travel expert Tamela Rich about where you can take the family to see great holiday light displays.
Ashville Getaway
Good Day's Page Crawford talks to Marissa Jamison from Biltmore about what travelers will discover during a trip to Asheville, NC.
Santa Gives Tips For Holiday Stays
Santa visits Good Day Charlotte to give some holiday travel and etiquette tips.