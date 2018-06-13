The Car Chick
video

The Car Chick

Leann Shattuck also known as the Car Chick gets our car prepared for taking our car on the road for trips.

Health Watch Measles Virus
video

Health Watch Measles Virus

Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Dr. Harriet Davis, from Novant Health Primary Care Mint Hill, about everything you need to know about the measles virus.

Visit Myrtle Beach
video

Visit Myrtle Beach

Julie Ellis from VisitMyrtleBeach.com gives us reasons why to enjoy the beautiful beach in the Palmetto State.

Holiday Road Trips
video

Holiday Road Trips

Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling talks with travel expert Tamela Rich about where you can take a road trip for some holiday displays in North and South Carolina.

Holiday traffic at Charlotte Douglas issue for drivers once again
video

Holiday traffic at Charlotte Douglas issue for drivers once again

More than 30,000 flyers traveled in or out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday. You may remember one year ago around this time there was a debacle trying to drive up to the airport. Since that time more parking spaces have been added, but has it improved traffic flow at the airport?

Leaf Peeping Season
video

Leaf Peeping Season

Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling talks leaf ppeping season with road trip expert Tamela Rich.

Life of a Style Blogger
video

Life of a Style Blogger

Good Day’s Page Fehling talks with Charlotte Style Blogger, Vanessa Krombeen, about how she landed one of the coolest jobs around.

Things To Know: Dogs and The Holidays
video

Things To Know: Dogs and The Holidays

Good Day's Jenna Caiazzo talks to Kristen Johnson from the Greater Charlotte SPCA for tips on how to travel with dogs and some things to think about before gifting pets.

Best Spots for Holiday Lights
video

Best Spots for Holiday Lights

Good Day's Page Crawford talks to travel expert Tamela Rich about where you can take the family to see great holiday light displays.

Ashville Getaway
video

Ashville Getaway

Good Day's Page Crawford talks to Marissa Jamison from Biltmore about what travelers will discover during a trip to Asheville, NC.