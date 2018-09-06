2 men must hand write names of over 6K Americans killed in war for lying about being in military
A judge in Montana ordered two men who lied about being in the military to fulfill a unique set of requirements before they could be eligible for parole, including writing the names of more than 6,000 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Goodwill looking for family of person who owned Purple Heart medal after it was donated to store
Officials with Goodwill of Southern Arizona are looking for the family of a Purple Heart recipient after one was donated to a store in Tucson.
Ships passing in the night: Vet offers recruit words of wisdom
If you were wondering whether or not good will still exists, look no further.
Running Fir Wreaths
Gold Star mom Cathy Powers talks about her running 1,000 miles this year within all 50 states to honor veterans.
Adulting Week: Do It Yourself Home Fixes
Making MRE's with Marines
A group of Marines visit Good Day Charlotte to show us how to make meals ready to eat.
Marine Corps Band
Marine Corps Band stops by Good Day Charlotte studio to give us a live performance to celebrate Marine Week.
Share Charlotte: The Charlotte Hornets Foundation
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Betsy Mack and Alexandria Howard about the non-profit the Charlotte Hornets Foundation and they work they're doing to help get results for veterans.
Build Day: FOX 46 teams up with Purple Heart Homes to get results for veterans
Snowball Express gets results for Gold Star families for holidays
We honor the men and women who have died for our country. But what about the families they leave behind? Our Caroline Fountain takes us on a special trip from Charlotte to Dallas where these families gather together to heal.
North Carolina veteran sends cards, care packages to troops overseas for holidays
A local man is collecting care packages and letters to be delivered to soldiers overseas just in time for the holidays. For 10 years, Matt Hunt has been sending cars to troops overseas.
Charlotte Run for the Warriors
The Good Day Charlotte crew talks with Jenna McDonald about the 2nd annual Charlotte Run for the Warriors.
Preview: Lawyer offers tips on avoiding scams after veterans are ripped-off
FOX 46 was in court when the owner of an auto body shop, accused of ripping off veterans, lied to the judge.
Preview: Auto repairman in court after scamming veterans
The owner of an auto body shop accused of ripping off veterans walked out of court defiant, despite promising to make things right.
Small Business Wednesday: K Bar Soap Company
Good Day Charlotte's talks with Chris McKinney, founder of K Bar soap company, for Small Business Wednesday.
Veterans Memorial Highway in York Co. extended
Many people in York County travel along highway five. It connects Fort Mill and Rock Hill to York.
Local veteran helps woman in need, raises money to help get car back
Gracie Miller was desperate. Disabled and living on a fixed income, she'd just received terrible news.
Getting Results for Veterans
Good Day's Page Fehling talks with Sara Enos and Amy Jacobs about how you can help get results for veterans.
Mooresville coffee shop honors veterans in signature book
A Mooresville coffee shop has a book that any current or retired service member can sign. There are more than 16,000 names in the "Book of Honor" now.
3 Charlotte area veterans awarded service dogs
ichard brewer is quick to tell you his dog, Anka, saved his life.