Adulting Week: Do It Yourself Home Fixes
Share Charlotte: The Charlotte Hornets Foundation
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Betsy Mack and Alexandria Howard about the non-profit the Charlotte Hornets Foundation and they work they're doing to help get results for veterans.
Build Day: FOX 46 teams up with Purple Heart Homes to get results for veterans
Snowball Express gets results for Gold Star families for holidays
We honor the men and women who have died for our country. But what about the families they leave behind? Our Caroline Fountain takes us on a special trip from Charlotte to Dallas where these families gather together to heal.
North Carolina veteran sends cards, care packages to troops overseas for holidays
A local man is collecting care packages and letters to be delivered to soldiers overseas just in time for the holidays. For 10 years, Matt Hunt has been sending cars to troops overseas.
Charlotte Run for the Warriors
The Good Day Charlotte crew talks with Jenna McDonald about the 2nd annual Charlotte Run for the Warriors.
Preview: Lawyer offers tips on avoiding scams after veterans are ripped-off
FOX 46 was in court when the owner of an auto body shop, accused of ripping off veterans, lied to the judge.
Preview: Auto repairman in court after scamming veterans
The owner of an auto body shop accused of ripping off veterans walked out of court defiant, despite promising to make things right.
Veterans Memorial Highway in York Co. extended
Many people in York County travel along highway five. It connects Fort Mill and Rock Hill to York.
Getting Results for Veterans
Good Day's Page Fehling talks with Sara Enos and Amy Jacobs about how you can help get results for veterans.
Mooresville coffee shop honors veterans in signature book
A Mooresville coffee shop has a book that any current or retired service member can sign. There are more than 16,000 names in the "Book of Honor" now.
3 Charlotte area veterans awarded service dogs
ichard brewer is quick to tell you his dog, Anka, saved his life.
Salute to Veterans Parade
Good Day's Jason Harper talks to Osborne Oakley Jr. and Lance Nelson about the Salute to Veterans Parade in Charlotte.
Free Wedding Dresses for Veterans & First Responders
Good Day's Page Fehling talks to Phaedra Pistone and Kristy Scheirer about how a local business is teaming up with a national group to get results fro the veterans and first responders in our community.
Mechanic under fire after failing to complete work for several veterans
A veteran returned home from war only to face a new battle at home. He left his classic car in the care of a mechanic who was supposed to be restoring it while the vet was deployed, but instead stripped it.
Gathering of Heroes
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper talks with authors, Bryan and Shelby Boyett about the multiple books they’ve written honoring our war heroes. Jason also chats with Bill Norberg, who served on the USS Enterprise and whose story is featured in one of the Boyett's books. They also share information about an upcoming event called “Gathering of Heroes.”
Queen City Honor Flight touches down in D.C.
The Queen City Honor Flight touched down in D.C. packed with veterans.
Lincolton Co. veterans burn NFL jerseys in protest
Football jerseys were burned in front of the North Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in protest to the NFL and players taking a knee Saturday morning.
Honor Flight: Jack Featherson, Dennis Guthrie and Joe Jones
Bonded by faith, fellowship and love of country, these three patriots served the United States honorably.
Honor Flight-- Harmon brothers
