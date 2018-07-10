Salute to Veterans Parade
Good Day's Jason Harper talks to Osborne Oakley Jr. and Lance Nelson about the Salute to Veterans Parade in Charlotte.

Gathering of Heroes
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper talks with authors, Bryan and Shelby Boyett about the multiple books they’ve written honoring our war heroes. Jason also chats with Bill Norberg, who served on the USS Enterprise and whose story is featured in one of the Boyett's books. They also share information about an upcoming event called “Gathering of Heroes.”    