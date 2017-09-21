Comedian John O'Hurley
Comedian John O'Hurley stops by Good Day Charlotte before making an appearance at BB&T ballpark for the Charlotte Knights game.

"Caballeros de Charlotte" Game
Charlotte Knights VP of Communications Tommy Viola and Manager of Hispanic and Latino Marketing Rafael Bastidas come on Good Day to preview tonight's game for the "Caballeros de Charlotte".

Knights Uptown Rundown
Good Day's Jason Harper talks to Rachel Mark and Megan Smithers for the scoop on this year's Knights Uptown Rundown happening Sept. 30, 2017.

Taco Thursday at BB&T Ballpark
Good Day's Jason Harper and Chuck Roads talk with Chef Joe Marx about tacos at BB&T Ballpark for the Charlotte Knights home opener.

Talking Baseball with Jeff Schaefer
Good Day's Page Fehling talks with former Charlotte O's and Knights player Jeff Schaefer about the Knights 30th anniversary opener and the U Deserve a Chance Foundation.

Charlotte Knights Home Opener
Good Day's Chuck Roads talks with Tommy Viola to get the inside scoop on the Charlotte Knights opening day at BB&T Ballpark.