New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams on Good Day Charlotte
Former New York Yankees player Bernie Williams sits down with Good Day Charlotte Anchors Page Fehling and Jason Harper to talk about The Breathless Campaign, his career, and a little bit of trivia.
Comedian John O'Hurley
Comedian John O'Hurley stops by Good Day Charlotte before making an appearance at BB&T ballpark for the Charlotte Knights game.
"Caballeros de Charlotte" Game
Charlotte Knights VP of Communications Tommy Viola and Manager of Hispanic and Latino Marketing Rafael Bastidas come on Good Day to preview tonight's game for the "Caballeros de Charlotte".
Knights Uptown Rundown
Good Day's Jason Harper talks to Rachel Mark and Megan Smithers for the scoop on this year's Knights Uptown Rundown happening Sept. 30, 2017.
Charlotte Knights change name to Charlotte Caballeros to honor growing Latino community
It may not be easiest thing to say but the meaning hasn't changed, it still means the Charlotte Knights but for the Latino community, the change in language is meaningful.
"Ohm in the Outfield" at BB&T Ball Park
Good Day's Page Fehling gets her yoga on with Ali Washburn, Lindsay Cunningham, Erika Houck, and Amy Morris ahead of the Ohm in the Outfield yoga event.
Talking with Charlotte Knights GM and COO
Good Day's Page Fehling and Jason Harper chat with Rob Egan and Dan Rajkowski about the 30th anniversary of the Charlotte Knights.
Taco Thursday at BB&T Ballpark
Good Day's Jason Harper and Chuck Roads talk with Chef Joe Marx about tacos at BB&T Ballpark for the Charlotte Knights home opener.
Talking Baseball with Jeff Schaefer
Good Day's Page Fehling talks with former Charlotte O's and Knights player Jeff Schaefer about the Knights 30th anniversary opener and the U Deserve a Chance Foundation.
Good Day's Jason Harper Gets Singing Lessons
11-year-old Brogan Hall gives Good Day's Jason Harper some tips ahead of his National Anthem performance at the Charlotte Knights home opener.
Exploring the Charlotte Knights Merch Store
Good Day's Page Fehling and Chuck Roads take you inside the Charlotte Knights merch store ahead of Opening Day.
Charlotte Knights Home Opener
Good Day's Chuck Roads talks with Tommy Viola to get the inside scoop on the Charlotte Knights opening day at BB&T Ballpark.
Valentine's Day With The Charlotte Knights
Tommy Viola and Homer tell Good Day's Page Crawford and Jason Harper how you can surprise your sweetie with a perfect Valentine's gift.