MLB All-Star Game Preview (8 pm Tuesday on FOX 46 Charlotte - WJZY)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Verlander will start the All-Star Game for the American League for the second time, and Hyun-Jin Ryu will make his first start for the National League.
Will MLB come to Charlotte?
Charlotte is being considered as a city for MLB to expand to, but some are questioning where the new stadium would go.
Talking with Charlotte Knights GM and COO
Good Day's Page Fehling and Jason Harper chat with Rob Egan and Dan Rajkowski about the 30th anniversary of the Charlotte Knights.
Taco Thursday at BB&T Ballpark
Good Day's Jason Harper and Chuck Roads talk with Chef Joe Marx about tacos at BB&T Ballpark for the Charlotte Knights home opener.
Talking Baseball with Jeff Schaefer
Good Day's Page Fehling talks with former Charlotte O's and Knights player Jeff Schaefer about the Knights 30th anniversary opener and the U Deserve a Chance Foundation.