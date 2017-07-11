Will MLB come to Charlotte?
video

Will MLB come to Charlotte?

Charlotte is being considered as a city for MLB to expand to, but some are questioning where the new stadium would go.

Taco Thursday at BB&T Ballpark
video

Taco Thursday at BB&T Ballpark

Good Day's Jason Harper and Chuck Roads talk with Chef Joe Marx about tacos at BB&T Ballpark for the Charlotte Knights home opener.

Talking Baseball with Jeff Schaefer
video

Talking Baseball with Jeff Schaefer

Good Day's Page Fehling talks with former Charlotte O's and Knights player Jeff Schaefer about the Knights 30th anniversary opener and the U Deserve a Chance Foundation.