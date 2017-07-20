Charlotte makes 2 big soccer announcements, Panthers mum on MLS expansion
The City of Charlotte continues to make strides in the soccer world with two big announcements, but they weren't what fans were expecting.
International Champions Cup to be hosted in Charlotte for the next 5 years
The International Champions Cup will be hosted in the Queen City for the next five years, officials announced Tuesday.
