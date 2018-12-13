Key matchups on the Hornets schedule
Charlotte Hornets Radio Play-By-Play Announcer John Focke joins Good Day Charlotte Anchors Jason Harper and Page Fehling to highlight key games and players for this upcoming season.
Ride at the Hive
Betsy Mack, director of Hornets Foundation, shows off some limited edition Air Jordan 1's that feature nods to the city of Charlotte and the NBA All-Star game.
Hornets Hoops Camp
Charlotte Tune and Braxton Winston show us some moves as they get ready for Hornets Hoops Camp.
Broadcaster Chris Kroeger, Charlotte Hornets part ways
Radio broadcaster Chris Kroeger and the Charlotte Hornets are parting ways. The Hornets announced Thursday that Kroeger was o longer with the organization.
Spotting Fake NBA Merchandise
Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Mike Potenza from NBA Legal talk about identifying what is fake merchandise during NBA All-Star weekend.
Jerome "Junkyard Dog" Williams
Former NBA player Jerome Williams talks about his basketball career and how he is getting results for the community while in town for the NBA All-Star game.
Glory Days Apparel Embracing NBA All Star Weekend
JD Harris from Glory Days Apparel shows off some of their All-Star and Hornets inspired gear.
Michael Jordan discusses hosting NBA All-Star game
Charlotte Hornets' owner Michael Jordan discusses what it means to be the host of the NBA All-Star game.
Typh's Braids
Tiffany Poles from Typh's Braids shows off some new hairstyles for NBA All Star weekend.
Kemba Walker named starter for 2019 NBA All-Star game
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker will start in the 2019 NBA All-Star game, the NBA announced Thursday.
Charlotte Hornets to honor Glen Rice on Classic Night
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling and Chuck Roads, talk with Eryn Pittsonberger with the Charlotte Hornets, about their "Classic Night" Games to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Hornets. Saturday night the team will honor Glen Rice.
Previewing NBA All-Star Weekend
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Chuck Roads talk with Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues about the upcoming NBA All Star game events coming to Uptown.
Buzz Buds T-Shirt Launch Meet & Greet
Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues and JD Harris of Glory Days Apparel announce the location of the Buzz Buds t-shirt meet and greet.
Michael Jordan hands out Thanksgiving meals to families impacted by Hurricane Florence
Michael Jordan passed out Thanksgiving Meals to families still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Florence.
Hornets Classic Night
Eryn Pittzonberger from the Charlotte Hornets visits Good Day Charlotte to preview the team's classic night this weekend at the Spectrum Center.
Lil' Stingers
The Lil' Stingers show off their moves through the direction of choreographer Critesha Creecy.
Charlotte Hornets Hoops Camp
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling talks with Matt Carroll about the Hornets Hoops Camp coming up next month.
Lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan with autism gets surprise of a lifetime
Dreams really do come true. A lifelong hornets fan living with autism gets the surprise of a lifetime.
One-On-One With Coach Cliff
Josh Sims goes one-on-one with Hornets head coach Steve Clifford discussing everything from his health, to what it will take for rookie Malik Monk to get more playing time, to Kemba Walker's legacy and more.
Rich Cho out as Charlotte Hornets' GM
The Charlotte Hornets revealed on Tuesday that the team will be moving forward without general manager Rich Cho.