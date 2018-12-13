Key matchups on the Hornets schedule
Charlotte Hornets Radio Play-By-Play Announcer John Focke joins Good Day Charlotte Anchors Jason Harper and Page Fehling to highlight key games and players for this upcoming season.

Ride at the Hive
Betsy Mack, director of Hornets Foundation, shows off some limited edition Air Jordan 1's that feature nods to the city of Charlotte and the NBA All-Star game.

Hornets Hoops Camp
Charlotte Tune and Braxton Winston show us some moves as they get ready for Hornets Hoops Camp.

Spotting Fake NBA Merchandise
Secretary of State Elaine Marshall and Mike Potenza from NBA Legal talk about identifying what is fake merchandise during NBA All-Star weekend.

Jerome "Junkyard Dog" Williams
Former NBA player Jerome Williams talks about his basketball career and how he is getting results for the community while in town for the NBA All-Star game.

Typh's Braids
Tiffany Poles from Typh's Braids shows off some new hairstyles for NBA All Star weekend.

Charlotte Hornets to honor Glen Rice on Classic Night
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling and Chuck Roads, talk with Eryn Pittsonberger with the Charlotte Hornets, about their "Classic Night" Games to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Hornets. Saturday night the team will honor Glen Rice.

Previewing NBA All-Star Weekend
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Chuck Roads talk with Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues about the upcoming NBA All Star game events coming to Uptown.

Hornets Classic Night
Eryn Pittzonberger from the Charlotte Hornets visits Good Day Charlotte to preview the team's classic night this weekend at the Spectrum Center.

Lil' Stingers
The Lil' Stingers show off their moves through the direction of choreographer Critesha Creecy.

One-On-One With Coach Cliff

Josh Sims goes one-on-one with Hornets head coach Steve Clifford discussing everything from his health, to what it will take for rookie Malik Monk to get more playing time, to Kemba Walker's legacy and more.