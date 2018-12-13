Hornets Hoops Camp
Charlotte Tune and Braxton Winston show us some moves as they get ready for Hornets Hoops Camp.

Charlotte Hornets to honor Glen Rice on Classic Night
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling and Chuck Roads, talk with Eryn Pittsonberger with the Charlotte Hornets, about their "Classic Night" Games to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Hornets. Saturday night the team will honor Glen Rice.

Previewing NBA All-Star Weekend
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Chuck Roads talk with Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues about the upcoming NBA All Star game events coming to Uptown.

Hornets Classic Night
Eryn Pittzonberger from the Charlotte Hornets visits Good Day Charlotte to preview the team's classic night this weekend at the Spectrum Center.

Lil' Stingers
The Lil' Stingers show off their moves through the direction of choreographer Critesha Creecy.

One-On-One With Coach Cliff

Josh Sims goes one-on-one with Hornets head coach Steve Clifford discussing everything from his health, to what it will take for rookie Malik Monk to get more playing time, to Kemba Walker's legacy and more.

Hornets Acquire Knicks Center Willy Hernangomez

Charlotte Hornets General Manage Rich Cho announced Wednesday the team acquired center Willy Hernangomez from the New York Knicks in exchange for forward Johnny O'Bryant and Charlotte's 2020 and 2021 second-round draft picks.