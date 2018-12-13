Hornets Hoops Camp
Charlotte Tune and Braxton Winston show us some moves as they get ready for Hornets Hoops Camp.
Broadcaster Chris Kroeger, Charlotte Hornets part ways
Radio broadcaster Chris Kroeger and the Charlotte Hornets are parting ways. The Hornets announced Thursday that Kroeger was o longer with the organization.
Glory Days Apparel Embracing NBA All Star Weekend
JD Harris from Glory Days Apparel shows off some of their All-Star and Hornets inspired gear.
Kemba Walker named starter for 2019 NBA All-Star game
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker will start in the 2019 NBA All-Star game, the NBA announced Thursday.
Charlotte Hornets to honor Glen Rice on Classic Night
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling and Chuck Roads, talk with Eryn Pittsonberger with the Charlotte Hornets, about their "Classic Night" Games to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Hornets. Saturday night the team will honor Glen Rice.
Previewing NBA All-Star Weekend
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Chuck Roads talk with Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues about the upcoming NBA All Star game events coming to Uptown.
Buzz Buds T-Shirt Launch Meet & Greet
Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues and JD Harris of Glory Days Apparel announce the location of the Buzz Buds t-shirt meet and greet.
Michael Jordan hands out Thanksgiving meals to families impacted by Hurricane Florence
Michael Jordan passed out Thanksgiving Meals to families still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Florence.
Hornets Classic Night
Eryn Pittzonberger from the Charlotte Hornets visits Good Day Charlotte to preview the team's classic night this weekend at the Spectrum Center.
Lil' Stingers
The Lil' Stingers show off their moves through the direction of choreographer Critesha Creecy.
Charlotte Hornets Hoops Camp
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling talks with Matt Carroll about the Hornets Hoops Camp coming up next month.
Lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan with autism gets surprise of a lifetime
Dreams really do come true. A lifelong hornets fan living with autism gets the surprise of a lifetime.
One-On-One With Coach Cliff
Josh Sims goes one-on-one with Hornets head coach Steve Clifford discussing everything from his health, to what it will take for rookie Malik Monk to get more playing time, to Kemba Walker's legacy and more.
Rich Cho out as Charlotte Hornets' GM
The Charlotte Hornets revealed on Tuesday that the team will be moving forward without general manager Rich Cho.
Hornets Acquire Knicks Center Willy Hernangomez
Charlotte Hornets General Manage Rich Cho announced Wednesday the team acquired center Willy Hernangomez from the New York Knicks in exchange for forward Johnny O'Bryant and Charlotte's 2020 and 2021 second-round draft picks.
Star Wars Night at the Spectrum Center
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling and Chuck Roads hang with Matt Carol and Hugo before the Charlotte Hornets game tonight.
Hornets vs. Cavs Throwback Jerseys
Good Day's Page Fehling and Jason Harper talk with Erin Pitsonberger ahead of the Hornets game against the Cavs.
Hornets beat Grizzlies
Charlotte Hornets new player receives special gift welcoming him to the Queen City
A new Charlotte Hornets player got a very special gift welcoming him to the Queen City, and it was given to him by none other than Ronald McDonald himself.
Hornets New Uniforms & 2017 Season
Good Day's Page Fehling and Chuck Roads get the scoop on all things Hornets-related from Eryn Pittsonberger.