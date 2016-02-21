ACC Player of the Week: Anthony Barber

Our ACC player of the week is NC State's Anthony “Cat” Barber. The Wolfpack point guard scored a career-high 38 points while playing the entire 40 minutes in North Carolina State’s 99-88 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night.

ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week: Brice Johnson

Senior forward Brice Johnson helped the Tarheels pick up two conference victories this week. He began with a stellar performance against Florida State, converting on 14 of 16 field goal attempts, putting up 39 points, and hauling in 23 rebounds.

New Year's Resolutions for ACC Teams

No ACC team is perfect, even as well as some are playing, and all of them need to make New Year's resolutions that can improve their play.