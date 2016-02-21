Zion sues marketing company, alleging state law violation
Former Duke star Zion Williamson is suing to terminate his contract with a sports marketing company, saying the agency violated the state's sports agent law.
ACC Player of the Week - UNC's Brice Johnson
ACC Player of the Week: Anthony Barber
Our ACC player of the week is NC State's Anthony “Cat” Barber. The Wolfpack point guard scored a career-high 38 points while playing the entire 40 minutes in North Carolina State’s 99-88 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night.
ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week: Brice Johnson
The North Carolina Tarheels have won twelve straight contests, and senior forward Brice Johnson is leading the way.
ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week: Malcolm Brogdon
The Virginia Cavaliers took a leap forward in the ACC this week, and leading the way was senior guard Malcolm Brogdon.
ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week: Kennedy Meeks
The North Carolina Tarheels had just one game this past week, but junior forward Kennedy Meeks sure made it count.
ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week: Brice Johnson
Senior forward Brice Johnson helped the Tarheels pick up two conference victories this week. He began with a stellar performance against Florida State, converting on 14 of 16 field goal attempts, putting up 39 points, and hauling in 23 rebounds.
ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week: Brandon Ingram
The Duke Blue Devils cruised to three easy victories last week, due in large part to the performance of freshman guard Brandon Ingram.
New Year's Resolutions for ACC Teams
No ACC team is perfect, even as well as some are playing, and all of them need to make New Year's resolutions that can improve their play.