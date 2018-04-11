Celebrity Mascot Olympics
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, are joined by several local mascots that are coming together to get results for two local foundations, the Thomas Davis, "Defending Dreams Foundation" and the "March forth with Hope Foundation," in honor of Hope Stuart. They also chat with Hope Stuart's father.
Olympic Entertainment
Cortney Hicks from V101 and Big Sexy from 103.7 New Country join Good Day's Page Crawford to talk about gymnast Gabby Douglas and an Olympic trend called cupping.