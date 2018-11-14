Planning a trip to Disney and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Let's Talk Travel Owner Beth Pesakoff joins Good Day Charlotte to give you helpful tips on how to plan a trip to Disney and navigate their new attraction.
Local man banned from Facebook over post
Glenn Weiss was posting an Air Force graphic on his Facebook page in support of his enlisted son and to his shock and dismay, Facebook removed the post and had him banned, citing objectionable content.
CMS updates security measures; what you need to know
CMS is making major changes to its security measures as students head back to class.
Your Pets Health: Cats
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Dr. Kienan Gold, about your cat and the reasons why it's important to take them to the vet.
Reaction to CMS Superintendent's Resignation
Jonathan Vogel with Vogel Law Firm breaks down why the CMS board refuses to release for the resignation of CMS superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.
Social PETWorking Month
Kristin Johnson from Charlotte SPCA comes into Good Day Charlotte to talk about how to help homeless pets through social media.
Nascar Driver Angela Ruch
Good Day Charlotte's Amber Roberts talks with NASCAR driver Angela Ruch about being one of three female race drivers on the circuit.
CMS Teacher of the Year
Ms. Tuttle from Levine Middle College High visits Good Day Charlotte after being named CMS teacher of the year.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Alicianna Smith
CMS teacher of the year candidate Alicianna Smith,a 2nd grade teacher at Stoney Creek Elementary school, stops by Good Day Charlotte.
CMS Teacher of the Year Candidate
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Community House Miiddle School math teacher, Mr. Tyler Erb, who is one of the candidates for CMS Teacher of the Year.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Kimberly Tuttle
Ms. Kimberly Tuttle, eleventh grade honors English teacher from Levine Middle College High, test our knowledge on our studies.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Cherelle Phelps
Cherelle Phelps, 10th grade English teacher at West Charlotte high school, talks about being nominated for CMS teacher of the year.
National Day of Prayer
Kevin Williams from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Rapid Response and Dr. Douglas Small, founder and president of Project Pray, visit to talk about National Day of Prayer as Charlotte goes through a tough time right now.
Attorney Speaks on UNCC Shooting
Good Day Charlotte Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Senior Education Law Attorney, Jonathan Vogel, about the UNC Charlotte shooting and the effects it's having on the community.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Precious Kotte
Precious Kotte from Metro School talks about being nominated for teacher of the year.
Spring Cleaning your Social Media
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Live Stream Strategist, Roshanda Pratt, about spring cleaning your social media.
Help with your NCAA Bracket
Davidson professor Tim Chartier and Mooresville High school senior Ben Nuss gives us some help with our brackets before March Madness officially starts.
25th Annual Kyle Petty Chairty Ride Across America
Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty talks about his Charity Ride Across America.
Food Lion's Hunger Box
Wendy Cheatham from Food Lion visits Good Day Charlotte and tells us how to get results for homeless with the holidays without hunger boxes.
Disney On Ice Workout
Benita Williams and Jorge Felez Menendez visit Good Day Charlotte to give us a quick workout before Disney On Ice.