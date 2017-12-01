Your Pets Health: Cats
Your Pets Health: Cats

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Dr. Kienan Gold, about your cat and the reasons why it's important to take them to the vet.

Woman says cat abducted and cut open from surgery
A case of mistaken identity or someone who really hates cats? That's what a Belmont woman is trying to figure out after she says her cat was abducted and returned home bloody with evidence of an attempted surgery on its stomach and part of its ear missing. Brett Baldeck has the story.

Pet Vet: Halloween Dangers For Pets
Pet Vet: Halloween Dangers For Pets

Plenty of pet owners love to dress up their furry friends for Halloween and bring them along for all the trick-or-treating, but that comes with many risks. Pet Vet Jamie Laity explains.