Sanity Not Vanity
Fonda Bryant and CMPD officer Jason Grier talk to us about a free event this about the importance of mental heath.

Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Fonda Bryant and CMPD officer, Lt. Christian Wagner, about the importance of mental health and the resources available to you and your loved ones.

Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talk with CMPD officer Jason Hooven and Bethany Wright about a program that helps troubled kids turn their lives around.

"Your name, your social security, your driver's license number this is the new currency that is out there. It's being purchased, it's being sold and it's being used by criminals,” said Sgt. Robert Sprague of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 