Sanity Not Vanity
Fonda Bryant and CMPD officer Jason Grier talk to us about a free event this about the importance of mental heath.
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Fonda Bryant and CMPD officer, Lt. Christian Wagner, about the importance of mental health and the resources available to you and your loved ones.
Cops & Neighbors Getting Results
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talk with CMPD officer Jason Hooven and Bethany Wright about a program that helps troubled kids turn their lives around.
CMPD says fraud, identity theft is on the rise
"Your name, your social security, your driver's license number this is the new currency that is out there. It's being purchased, it's being sold and it's being used by criminals,” said Sgt. Robert Sprague of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Charlotte-area police on high alert after several business robberies
Several police departments are on high alert after several businesses were broken into and the cash registers targeted.
CMPD increases patrols in Charlotte-area malls
Tis' the season of giving, they say. But for some, it's the season of taking.
Woman fights off attacker who broke into home, attempted to sexually assault her
Tonight, The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is stepping up patrols in the neighborhood off Graham Street in North Charlotte where it happened.
CMPD officer who started off as book editor wins 'Officer of the Month' award
Getting results can sometimes be just doing what you love every day, but it’s not always that simple.
CMPD officer who helped stop sexual assault wins officer of the month award
CMPD in need of officers, launches new recruitment program
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney says they were down 200 officers at the start of the year. So far, they've hired 50 and have seven going through training.
Charlotteans concerned with speeding on Mallard Creek Church Rd.
Some Charlotte residents are growing increasingly concerned with people speeding on Mallard Creek Church Rd.
Getting Results: Coat Drive
Good Day's Jason Harper talks to Paul Horner about CMPD's efforts to #KeepCharlotteWarm
CMPD: FOX 46's 'Catch a Criminal' leads to 3 arrests
FOX 46 Charlotte’s ‘Catch a Criminal’ is helping to get results for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, according to CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.
CMPD sees increase in pedestrian fatalities, works to cut down on deaths
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says people are “playing Frogger” while crossing the street, which is resulting in deadly consequences. Police say pedestrians aren't using crosswalks, and it’s a problem citywide.
Police search for suspect in east Charlotte murder, identify victim
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a Monday night east Charlotte murder.
CMPD, QuikTrip partner to improve online transaction safety
If it feels a bit risky buying and selling things online through websites and apps, CMPD is hoping to change that.
Man surrenders in front of CMPD building after leading police on chase
A man who led police on a chase that ended in east Charlotte surrendered in front of a CMPD office building Thursday afternoon.
CMPD hosts community conversation with Chief Kerr Putney
Latino community confronts CMPD following Galindo shooting
Homeless dog owner forced to choose between pet, shelter, gets help
A homeless dog owner, who recently gained attention on social media for choosing to stay on the street instead of parting ways with his pet, is getting help.