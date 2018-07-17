CMS updates security measures; what you need to know
CMS is making major changes to its security measures as students head back to class.
Reaction to CMS Superintendent's Resignation
Jonathan Vogel with Vogel Law Firm breaks down why the CMS board refuses to release for the resignation of CMS superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox.
CMS Teacher of the Year
Ms. Tuttle from Levine Middle College High visits Good Day Charlotte after being named CMS teacher of the year.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Alicianna Smith
CMS teacher of the year candidate Alicianna Smith,a 2nd grade teacher at Stoney Creek Elementary school, stops by Good Day Charlotte.
CMS Teacher of the Year Candidate
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Community House Miiddle School math teacher, Mr. Tyler Erb, who is one of the candidates for CMS Teacher of the Year.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Kimberly Tuttle
Ms. Kimberly Tuttle, eleventh grade honors English teacher from Levine Middle College High, test our knowledge on our studies.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Cherelle Phelps
Cherelle Phelps, 10th grade English teacher at West Charlotte high school, talks about being nominated for CMS teacher of the year.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Precious Kotte
Precious Kotte from Metro School talks about being nominated for teacher of the year.
CMS Job Fair
Amy Sullivan, talent acquisition manager of CMS, talks about an upcoming CMS job fair.
Distracted Driving
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Ann Wyatt Little, talk with CMS students, Kirklin Hopkins and Kellen Stadler, about a video they created warning against texting while driving.
Teacher of the Year Finalist: Ms. Patterson
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Ann Wyatt Little get quizzed by CMS Teacher of the Year finalist Sarah Patterson, 5th grade math and science teacher at Cornelius elementary.
Teacher of the Year Candidate: Ms. Davis
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling gets schooled by Ms. Davis, language arts teacher from West Charlotte high school.
CMS Teacher of the Year Candidate: April Johnson
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with CMS Teacher of the Year candidate, April Johnson, who teaches art at Tuckaseegee Elementary.
CMS Teacher of the Year Candidate: Greg Asciutto
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Garinger High School English teacher, Greg Asciutto, who is one of our candidates for CMS teacher of the year.
CMS school buses to be re-inspected following fires
CMS says it isn't pulling any buses off the road, even though two of them have gone up in flames in the last month, unless their investigation gives them cause to do so.
CMS makes changes to buses after video shows dangerous overcrowding
Cell phone video taken by a student on Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus number 418 shows a bus so over-crowded, kids are forced to sit on the floor, in the aisle and behind seats.
CMS admits issue with school buses after 2 catch fire within last month
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system acknowledged that there is an issue with some school buses on Wednesday after two have caught on fire within the last month.
Pineville bus fire update
CMS leaders will be meeting tomorrow to discuss recent issues with school buses, including another fire on a CMS bus Tuesday afternoon.
Voters approve much-needed CMS bond
On Tuesday, voters approved a much-needed bond that will bring more money to Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.
New app allows parents to track students' school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have launched phase one of 'Here Comes the Bus,' a mobile app and website that allows CMS families to track bus locations and to receive alerts to help them get to the bus stop on time, using their smartphones, tablets or personal computers.