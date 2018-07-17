CMS Teacher of the Year
Ms. Tuttle from Levine Middle College High visits Good Day Charlotte after being named CMS teacher of the year.

CMS Teacher of the Year Candidate
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Community House Miiddle School math teacher, Mr. Tyler Erb, who is one of the candidates for CMS Teacher of the Year.

CMS Job Fair
Amy Sullivan, talent acquisition manager of CMS, talks about an upcoming CMS job fair.

Distracted Driving
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Ann Wyatt Little, talk with CMS students, Kirklin Hopkins and Kellen Stadler, about a video they created warning against texting while driving.

Pineville bus fire update
CMS leaders will be meeting tomorrow to discuss recent issues with school buses, including another fire on a CMS bus Tuesday afternoon.

New app allows parents to track students' school bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have launched phase one of  'Here Comes the Bus,' a mobile app and website that allows CMS families to track bus locations and to receive alerts to help them get to the bus stop on time, using their smartphones, tablets or personal computers. 