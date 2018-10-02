Disney On Ice Workout
video

Disney On Ice Workout

Benita Williams and Jorge Felez Menendez visit Good Day Charlotte to give us a quick workout before Disney On Ice.

Broadway's 'The Little Mermaid'
video

Broadway's 'The Little Mermaid'

Good Day's Jason Harper and Page Fehling talk with Steve Blanchard and Melvin Abston about their performances in 'The Little Mermaid'.