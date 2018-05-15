Local man banned from Facebook over post
Glenn Weiss was posting an Air Force graphic on his Facebook page in support of his enlisted son and to his shock and dismay, Facebook removed the post and had him banned, citing objectionable content.
Social PETWorking Month
Kristin Johnson from Charlotte SPCA comes into Good Day Charlotte to talk about how to help homeless pets through social media.
Spring Cleaning your Social Media
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Live Stream Strategist, Roshanda Pratt, about spring cleaning your social media.
Social Media and Divorce
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling gets a lesson on how deleting post on social media can lead to serious consequence from Nicole Sodoma from Sodoma Law.
New social media game encourages teens to go missing for 48 hours
A new social media game is being called sick upsetting and alarming. It’s called the 48-hour challenge and it’s being reported on across the United Kingdom as teens are going missing.
Man who replied to own wanted post held on $1 million bond
A man who replied to his own wanted post on Facebook is being held on a $1 million bond after turning himself in to authorities on multiple charges, including rape.
Helping Animals on Social Media
Good Day's Page Fehling talks to Kristen Johnson from the Greater Charlotte SPCA for tips on how you can help animals while scrolling on your favorite social media platform.
Social Media Etiquette: Getting The Wrong Message?
Aimee Symington, CEO of Finesse Worldwide, explains how some messages can be received the wrong way when we rely too much on social media and gives some social media etiquette tips.