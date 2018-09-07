Nascar Driver Angela Ruch
Good Day Charlotte's Amber Roberts talks with NASCAR driver Angela Ruch about being one of three female race drivers on the circuit.
25th Annual Kyle Petty Chairty Ride Across America
Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty talks about his Charity Ride Across America.
Melissa Harvilel-Lebron
The first African-American woman to own a national level team in NASCAR'S truck's series visits Good Day Charlotte.
Talking NASCAR with Jeff Hammond
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling talks about the Coca-Cola 600 with on-air personality Jeff Hammond.
Matt Murphy
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with Matt Murphy about the roles of African-American drivers in racing.
Meet the first female African American pit crew member in NASCAR history
Two years ago if you would have told 24-year-old Brehanna Daniels she'd be standing in the pit box Daytona 500 weekend ready to change tires in a NASCAR Xfinity series race, she would have thought you were crazy.
Bubba Wallace emotional reaction
Bubba Wallace's emotional after becoming the highest finishing African American in Daytona 500 history (finished 2nd).
Local artist paints unforgettable NASCAR championship helmet
Within the glitz and glam of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship in Homestead, was a winning helmet that stood out from the rest.
Giving Tuesday with Jeff Gordon
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling and Jason Harper talk about how NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is getting results on Giving Tuesday and everyday through Jeff Gordon's Children Foundation.
NASCAR Legeldn Doug Richert
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling chat with NASCAR legend Doug Richert about his times being the crew chief with Dale Earnhardt and other racing legends.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says goodbye
It's a bitter sweet day for Dale Earnhardt Jr. The Bank of America 500 marks the last race of his career. Hear him open up about his ride in the NASCAR circuit.
NASCAR fans keeping an eye to the sky this weekend
Thousands of NASCAR fans are expected at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Bank Of American 500.
Paint the Wall Pink
Several breast cancer survivors joined Jimmy Johnson at Charlotte Motor Speedway to paint one of the track walls pink in honor of breast cancer awareness.
NFL, NASCAR face national anthem controversy following Trump tweets
NFL, NASCAR face national anthem controversy following Trump tweets
Visually impaired kids get experience of a lifetime with NASCAR stars
Some NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers traded in their steering wheels for a Tuesday out on the water. Some young passengers had an experience they will never forget.
Crews working around the clock to clean up Charlotte Motor Speedway
Just one day after the Coca-Cola 600, you're bound to find more trash than campers in the infield. There is your typical garbage, but a quick walk shows just what's left behind.
Behind the Scenes of Nascar
Good Day's Jason Harper gets the inside scoop on what it's like behind the scenes of the Coca-Cola 600.
'Cars 3' Tour & Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Good Day's Lauren Dugan takes us inside the events at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the Monster Energy All-Star Race.
NASCAR Ball of Steel
Good Day Charlotte's Lauren Dugan gives us a preview of the fan experience for 10 Days of Thunder
CLIP: Larry McReynolds Delivers Local Forecast
Fox News Racing Analyst Larry McReynolds helps Meteorologist Nick Kosir with the weather.