Nascar Driver Angela Ruch
video

Nascar Driver Angela Ruch

Good Day Charlotte's Amber Roberts talks with NASCAR driver Angela Ruch about being one of three female race drivers on the circuit.

Melissa Harvilel-Lebron
video

Melissa Harvilel-Lebron

The first African-American woman to own a national level team in NASCAR'S truck's series visits Good Day Charlotte.

Matt Murphy
video

Matt Murphy

Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with Matt Murphy about the roles of African-American drivers in racing.

Giving Tuesday with Jeff Gordon
video

Giving Tuesday with Jeff Gordon

Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling and Jason Harper talk about how NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is getting results on Giving Tuesday and everyday through Jeff Gordon's Children Foundation.

NASCAR Legeldn Doug Richert
video

NASCAR Legeldn Doug Richert

Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling chat with NASCAR legend Doug Richert about his times being the crew chief with Dale Earnhardt and other racing legends.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says goodbye
video

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says goodbye

It's a bitter sweet day for Dale Earnhardt Jr. The Bank of America 500 marks the last race of his career. Hear him open up about his ride in the NASCAR circuit.

Paint the Wall Pink
video

Paint the Wall Pink

Several breast cancer survivors joined Jimmy Johnson at Charlotte Motor Speedway to paint one of the track walls pink in honor of breast cancer awareness.

NASCAR Ball of Steel
video

NASCAR Ball of Steel

Good Day Charlotte's Lauren Dugan gives us a preview of the fan experience for 10 Days of Thunder