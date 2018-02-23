National Day of Prayer
National Day of Prayer

Kevin Williams from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Rapid Response and Dr. Douglas Small, founder and president of Project Pray, visit to talk about National Day of Prayer as Charlotte goes through a tough time right now.

Attorney Speaks on UNCC Shooting
Attorney Speaks on UNCC Shooting

Good Day Charlotte Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Senior Education Law Attorney, Jonathan Vogel, about the UNC Charlotte shooting and the effects it's having on the community.

UNCC Pawpose
UNCC Pawpose

Good Day Charlotte's gets educated on the Engineers with a Pawpose program at UNCC by Kristin Johnson, Alexa Spears and Shannon Munoz.

First Responder Appreciation Day
First Responder Appreciation Day

Caleb Weith, Associate General Manager for the Charlotte 49ers, steps into the newsroom to tell us about the special season opener that's in honor of first responders and 9/11 heroes.