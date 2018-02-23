National Day of Prayer
Kevin Williams from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Rapid Response and Dr. Douglas Small, founder and president of Project Pray, visit to talk about National Day of Prayer as Charlotte goes through a tough time right now.
Attorney Speaks on UNCC Shooting
Good Day Charlotte Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Senior Education Law Attorney, Jonathan Vogel, about the UNC Charlotte shooting and the effects it's having on the community.
UNCC Pawpose
Good Day Charlotte's gets educated on the Engineers with a Pawpose program at UNCC by Kristin Johnson, Alexa Spears and Shannon Munoz.
Woman reportedly assaulted on UNC-Charlotte campus
A student reported that she was assaulted on UNC Charlotte's campus early Sunday morning, according to a crime and fire log by UNC Charlotte Police and Public Safety.
Racially offensive sign allegedly posted above water fountain on UNCC campus
Officials at UNC-Charlotte say they are looking into a racially offensive sign that was allegedly placed above a water fountain on campus. A FOX 46 Charlotte viewer sent in a photo of the sign, which reads "COLORED." Campus officials say the investigation began after that image was posted to Snapchat.
UNCC student shot during robbery, police say
UNC Charlotte student shot during robbery
Car crashes into apartments in University City
Several students have been displaced after a car crashed into two apartments early Monday morning in University City. Lauren Dugan has the story
UNC Charlotte QB, brother of Panthers' TE arrested on rape charges
Kevin Olsen, quarterback for UNC Charlotte and younger brother to Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was arrested Sunday afternoon on rape charges. Lauren Dugan has the story.
First Responder Appreciation Day
Caleb Weith, Associate General Manager for the Charlotte 49ers, steps into the newsroom to tell us about the special season opener that's in honor of first responders and 9/11 heroes.
One Of World's Tallest Men Takes Giant Leap To Help Others Fighting Depression
At 7'8", George Bell was once the tallest man in the world. Now, he's teaming up with UNCC student Jeff Hendricks and taking a giant leap toward raising mental health awareness and helping people struggling with depression through a program called Goliath.